St. Patrick plans live Stations of the Cross

Kevin Euteneuer is helping people understand Christ’s sacrifice in a unique way.

Euteneuer founded XIV Ministries, which presents a live Stations of the Cross from the perspective of Mary Magdalene.

Next month, St. Patrick Catholic Church will host XIV Ministries’ “The Magdalene XIV.” It will start at 7 p.m. March 4 in the church at 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. It is open to the public at no charge. A freewill offering will be accepted.

The Stations of the Cross represent successive moments during Christ’s progress from Pontius Pilate’s condemnation of Jesus to his crucifixion and burial.

Devotions precede each station.

“The Magdalene XIV” is a prayerful meditation on the Stations of the Cross in which a performer in the character of Mary Magdalene guides and prays with the congregation by recalling her memories, thoughts and feelings at each station.

In the Bible, Mary Magdalene is described as one of the followers and financial supporters of Jesus.

Gospel accounts state or imply that Mary Magdalene witnessed the crucifixion and entombment of Christ – and that she was the first to discover the empty tomb of Jesus.

“The Magdalene XIV” is not a show. There is no program with performer names. Nor is there applause or curtain calls.

It is a prayer.

The focus of “The Magdalene XIV,” which lasts 45 minutes, is on Jesus along the Way of the Cross as seen through Mary Magdalene’s eyes. Monologues at each station are meant to inspire and deepen a prayerful reflection on the Stations, the church said in a prepared statement.

Congregation participation is essential to this time of prayer. Congregants also take part by reading prayers out loud and silently reflecting.

Those previously attending “The Magdalene XIV” have appreciated the experience.

“The program touched my heart deeply,” said Mary Stieren, director of pastoral ministry, St. Wenceslaus Parish, Omaha. “Christina’s portrayal of Magdalene and the prayers placed me at the scene of our Lord’s enormous suffering and opened my heart to the tremendous love He has for me.”

Euteneuer, executive producer and creative director for XIV Ministries, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1983.

For seven years, he taught English, journalism and theater at Shelby Public Schools in Nebraska. He then moved to Omaha where he became an English, reading and technical theater instructor at Omaha Northwest Magnet High School.

Kate Casale, director of adult faith formation at St. Patrick Church, encourages the public to attend.

“Many people are drawn to Mary Magdalene because her life was so transformed by Jesus.” Casale said. “After her encounter with Jesus, her gratitude and loyalty were evident in her life.

“As we experience the Passion of Christ through Mary Magdalene’s perspective, I hope that everyone will personally encounter Christ. To be able to leave truly contemplating our response for all He has done in our lives is a grace that I hope all receive.”

