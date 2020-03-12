St. Patrick's Day Dash has racers honoring Alex Lamme

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lamme was also a two-year GTE Academic All-American and an NCAA Division I track and field first team All-American. He spent a semester at Oxford University in college before graduating with high distinction.

Lamme married Janae Kincanon in 1997 in Fremont and had four children. They lived in Virginia and were in the process of relocating to Omaha before his passing.

The same year Lamme died, his family had a race as a memorial in Virginia before starting the annual race in Fremont in 2015. The race was canceled last year due to flooding in the state.

“I feel incredibly blessed that we are able to give back to the community Alex was raised in, that we’re able to sponsor athletes and youth programs in honor of him,” Janae Lamme said. “Alex was a man who believed in helping and giving to people whenever possible, and I feel like this is a way I can continue that legacy, especially for our four children to see.”

The event brings together about 150 racers every year, adding to the YMCA’s list of annual races, including the Turkey Trot.

“I love that we can add a spring run to that,” Janae Lamme said. “And so we’re always hoping for more runners that are actually looking for more 5K races.”