St. Patrick's Day Dash has racers honoring Alex Lamme

The sixth annual Alex Lamme St. Patrick’s Day Dash will have runners wearing green as they run in honor of the late Fremont man.
“It’s just a great way to honor his memory by the sport he loved and the sport he was exceptionally successful in,” said Janae Lamme, his late wife.
The run, hosted by the Fremont Family YMCA, will take place at 11 a.m. March 21 at the Christensen Family YMCA Camp at 3402 W. Military Ave.
Runners are encouraged to wear green at the event, which will have chip-timed results by Run Nebraska. Post-race food and drink will be provided.
The run will feature two events, a 5K run and a one-mile family walk. Admission is $25 for both events, and a participants can register through March 12 to receive a free T-shirt.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the Alex Lamme Award for track and field athletes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Fremont High School track and basketball scholarship and youth programs at the YMCA.
Lamme, a 1993 graduate of Fremont High School, 1997 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 2000 graduate of the University of Virginia College of Law, passed away on a business trip in April 2013.
At FHS, Lamme was involved in track, football and basketball and was also the class valedictorian. He was on the Huskers track and field team and became a national champion for the distance medley relay team at the 1996 NCAA Indoor Track Championships.
Lamme was also a two-year GTE Academic All-American and an NCAA Division I track and field first team All-American. He spent a semester at Oxford University in college before graduating with high distinction.
Lamme married Janae Kincanon in 1997 in Fremont and had four children. They lived in Virginia and were in the process of relocating to Omaha before his passing.
The same year Lamme died, his family had a race as a memorial in Virginia before starting the annual race in Fremont in 2015. The race was canceled last year due to flooding in the state.
“I feel incredibly blessed that we are able to give back to the community Alex was raised in, that we’re able to sponsor athletes and youth programs in honor of him,” Janae Lamme said. “Alex was a man who believed in helping and giving to people whenever possible, and I feel like this is a way I can continue that legacy, especially for our four children to see.”
The event brings together about 150 racers every year, adding to the YMCA’s list of annual races, including the Turkey Trot.
“I love that we can add a spring run to that,” Janae Lamme said. “And so we’re always hoping for more runners that are actually looking for more 5K races.”
Lamme said she was thankful for the sponsors of the race and for everyone who takes part every year.
“After such a tragic event, I know not everybody is as fortunate to have the support that we continue to have through amazing family and friends and community,” she said. “And it just really ends up being a fun day honoring a great man.”
To register for the race, visit the Fremont Family YMCA’s website or alexlammestpatricksdaydash.itsyourrace.com.