Mary Flies hopes area residents will attend an event that’s become a tradition.
The public is invited to the St. Patrick’s Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 in Delaney Hall in the church at 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
Flies said the women’s group helps support many local charitable organizations and causes including: The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont; Meals on Wheels; Life House (formerly Care Corps Family Services) and the CROP Walk.
The annual Christmas bazaar begins with morning coffee and sweet rolls from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the church family room.
In Delaney Hall, the luncheon again will feature a roast pork dinner for $10 or sloppy joe, chips, salad and a dessert for $7.
The Christmas Shop — also in Delaney Hall — will have live music. New and gently used Christmas items will be available for purchase in the shop.
Outside vendors with their treasures will be in the bride’s room.
Flies, who is president of the women’s group, also said Bergan students will have upscale recycling projects for sale in the Delaney Hall entrance.
Baked goods, cookies, candy and raffle items will be for sale in the narthex.
Volunteers plan to gather from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday to bake kolaches in St. Pat’s Auditorium kitchen.
There will be a variety of raffle items including a wooden crucifix made from the wood of an old St. Patrick’s Church pew.
Also included in the raffle items will be a nativity set, grocery store gift card and a Nebraska-themed basket with wine and gourmet items.
Besides hosting the bazaar, St. Patrick’s Women work at funeral luncheons. They also serve the Wednesday evening meal at Life House on the first, fourth and fifth weeks of the month.
Flies commended the church women.
“The women of St. Patrick’s always step up when it is needed,” she said.