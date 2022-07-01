St. Patrick's fundraiser for St. Augustine Mission

It will be like a homecoming for the Rev. Mark Beran.

Years ago, Beran lived in Fremont and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church was his parish.

Today, Beran is director of St. Augustine Indian Mission in Winnebago. The mission is primarily a kindergarten- through eighth-grade Catholic school which serves children from the Omaha and Winnebago reservations.

Beran will return for a visit to Fremont on Wednesday, July 13, when the church hosts a fundraiser for the mission. The event starts at 6 p.m. in Delaney Hall in the church at 3400 E. 16th St.

The public is invited for a meal and to learn more about the mission. Tickets are $50 each and are available online at bit.ly/3aZ5V6J or by calling the parish office at 402-721-6611.

Beran said a young man will play a Native American flute at the event and a family may perform a dance. He said the Knights of Columbus group will grill steaks for the event.

Funds raised will support St. Augustine’s church and mostly the Catholic school, which is about an hour’s drive north of Fremont on U.S. Highway 77.

“We try to be a presence and help the people,” Beran said. “The reservations still struggle with poverty and addictions and we want to share the goodness of Christ to people and we do that primarily through education. We also help with a food pantry and a thrift store and other ways — whatever we can do to build up the people of the tribes and honor their culture.”

Beran said about 110 boys and girls, ages 5 to 13, attend the school.

He hopes local and area residents will attend the fundraiser.

“It’s a great way for people in Fremont to experience Native American culture that’s right here in Nebraska and to bring us all together in faith,” Beran said.

Beran expressed his thankfulness for St. Patrick’s, whom he said is organizing the event.

“It was really their idea,” Beran said. “They wanted to bring the people together so I’m really grateful to Father (Walter) Nolte and all the staff and people at St. Patrick’s,” Beran said.

Crystal Sixta, assistant office manager at St. Patrick’s, cites the thoughts behind the event.

“The Archdiocese of Omaha is striving to be missional, focusing outside the needs of our own parish,” Sixta said. “We hope that this evening is a success to help St. Augustine maintain not only their faith education, but also to preserve the Winnebago language and culture.”

Mother Katherine Drexel founded the St. Augustine Indian Mission School in 1909. She died in 1955. In 2000, Pope John Paul II canonizes Blessed Katharine Drexel, now Saint Katharine Drexel.

The school has continued to teach and encourage students throughout the years. Its website states: “Our school provides a challenging, faith-filled, educational experience that serves as the foundation for a life lived in service to Jesus, the church and community.”

Beran’s connection to Fremont began years ago.

His family moved from Los Angeles to Fremont in 1993, a few weeks after he graduated from high school.

“The parish has always been a great prayer support for me from my years in the seminary to the last 20 years as a priest, they’ve been praying for me and supporting me along the way and I’ve always appreciated that,” Beran said.

Beran looks forward to the event, adding:

“St. Patrick’s is my home church and so it’s nice to have that connection with my home church and to bring people together from different cultures and get to know and understand each other better.”

