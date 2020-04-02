St. Patrick's Parish starts pen-pal program for elderly population during COVID-19 crisis

St. Patrick's Catholic Parish is introducing a pen-pal program for the homebound and shut-in elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea came from Director of Youth Formation Lori Kisby and Associate Pastor Nicholas Mishek. The parish previously signed Christmas cards that were distributed to its elderly population to let them know the church was thinking of them.
“They just loved it, we got a lot of good feedback," Kisby said. "With all this going on, we were thinking this would be a good way for them to receive letters from kids."
Kisby said there are 31 people in the parish that are considered homebound or shut-in. Since the program's launch on March 30, around 20 pen-pals have been assigned.
“I was pleasantly surprised," she said. "You’re always a little nervous but God takes care of everything. When we sent it out my phone kept beeping, so the response has been good."
Once a family expresses interest, Kisby assigns each child to a pen-pal. From there, she encourages kids to talk about everything from their favorite music to saint names.
She also recommends asking questions to their pen-pal, such as what school was like when they were growing up and any unique challenges they faced.
In addition to the letter, Kisby also recommended sending a picture to their pen-pal so the elderly have a better idea of who is writing to them.
“Elderly people love hearing things from kids," she said. "You always see a bright look on their face when a kid talks to them."
Right now, Kisby said St. Patrick's can't even distribute communion like it normally would to its homebound and shut-in population. These letters give the elderly a chance for human interaction despite the circumstances.
“This is a way we can tell them we're still thinking about them even though we can't see them," she said.
Mishek said he hopes the program will help strengthen the sense of community between the parish's younger and older generation.
“One of the hardest things for the elderly is losing certain freedoms like driving or being able to go places," he said. "They can sometimes feel disconnected."
A simple act of kindness like a letter in the mailbox can help the parish's homebound population remember they are a valued member of the parish.
The pandemic has made things more difficult for the parish, but Mishek said the church has done a good job coming up with ways to stay connected.
“We have to be creative with it," he said. "We always want to be prudent. We want to make sure we're safe and they're safe. At the same time, we want to let them know the love of Christ is there for them and is still palpable."
