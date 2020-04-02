St. Patrick's Parish starts pen-pal program for elderly population during COVID-19 crisis

“Elderly people love hearing things from kids," she said. "You always see a bright look on their face when a kid talks to them."

Right now, Kisby said St. Patrick's can't even distribute communion like it normally would to its homebound and shut-in population. These letters give the elderly a chance for human interaction despite the circumstances.

“This is a way we can tell them we're still thinking about them even though we can't see them," she said.

Mishek said he hopes the program will help strengthen the sense of community between the parish's younger and older generation.

“One of the hardest things for the elderly is losing certain freedoms like driving or being able to go places," he said. "They can sometimes feel disconnected."

A simple act of kindness like a letter in the mailbox can help the parish's homebound population remember they are a valued member of the parish.

The pandemic has made things more difficult for the parish, but Mishek said the church has done a good job coming up with ways to stay connected.

“We have to be creative with it," he said. "We always want to be prudent. We want to make sure we're safe and they're safe. At the same time, we want to let them know the love of Christ is there for them and is still palpable."

