St. Patrick's plans "Living Joy" event

Mary Glowacki hopes the public will come to St. Patrick Catholic Church to experience some joy.

Glowacki is a volunteer at the church which, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, will host a Chris Stefanick “Living Joy” event.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the church at 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. Admission is free. Anyone of any faith, denomination or no faith affiliation is welcome.

Stefanick is an internationally known author, speaker and television host. His website states that the husband and father of six has devoted his life to inspiring people to live a bold and contagious faith.

Stefanick’s live seminars are said to reach more than 85,000 per year and his reality TV show, “Real Life Catholic,” videos and radio spots reach millions of people.

A graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, he is also founder and president of Real Life Catholic, a nonprofit which serves as the headquarters for his initiatives.

Glowacki led a book review and discussion of Stefanick’s book, “Living Joy,” at St. Patrick’s.

“The pandemic caused many people to lose their joy,” Glowacki said. “The good news is Chris teaches that true joy comes from things the world cannot provide. Chris teaches nine things to include in your life if you want true joy, even despite your circumstances.”

Stefanick’s book, “Living Joy,” indicates that gratitude is the first key to unlocking deep joy as silence creates a space in one’s life for happiness. The author also talks about rest, friendship and fun as integral to joyful living.

The Rev. Walter Nolte, pastor of St. Patrick’s, said Stefanick is a well-known Catholic evangelist with a deep passion and love for God.

“It is evident from his sharing and teachings online that he knows the Lord personally,” Nolte said. “His relationship with Christ makes a difference in his life.”

Stefanick shows what a life in Christ can look like.

“His ‘Living Joy’ — the book and the talks — are lessons on how we can allow our relationship with Christ to influence how we live life and thus be joyful and content in whatever the day brings us, because we know we’re not alone, because Christ is with us,” Nolte said.

Glowacki said book signings will occur after Stefanick’s presentation and attendees will have a chance to meet him. The event also includes a social time with “joy foods.”

Kate Casale, director of adult faith formation at St. Patrick’s, said the event was purposefully scheduled during Advent, a time of preparation for the coming of Jesus.

“Most people look forward to Christmas and fill the time prior with a variety of activities, but if we don’t have time to spend in the silence with Jesus, we can feel disappointment when Christmas arrives,” Casale said. “The joy that Christ desires for each of us is attainable, but needs time in the quiet to cultivate friendship with Jesus, rest from our activities and an attitude of gratitude that can be lost in the whirlwind of Christmas preparations.” She said all are welcome to start the season with joy.