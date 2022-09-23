St. Pat's plans soup dinner after Life Chain

Crystal Sixta hopes the community will support two Pro-Life events next month.

Sixta is part of the parish staff of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

She’s also part of a newly formed Pro-Life group at the parish.

Two circumstances preceded the group’s formation.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, removing the constitutional right to an abortion. Individual states now have the authority to determine if or when an abortion is legal or can ban the procedure altogether.

About a week after the Supreme Court decision, Dr. Karen Lauer-Silva, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Fremont, died at age 72.

Lauer-Silva was a member of St. Patrick’s, a longtime Pro-Life advocate, and one of Sixta’s friends.

After the Supreme Court ruling and Lauer-Silva’s death, Sixta and another friend began talking.

“We shared a desire for more awareness, education and involvement in Pro-Life activities within our parish and school,” Sixta said.

They partnered with others in the parish who were already active in Pro-Life endeavors and came up with two major focuses – youth education and “respect life” activities, which take place in October.

“Our goal is to promote things that already exist and give people more advance notice so we have greater participation at local events,” Sixta said.

For years, the Fremont Right to Life organization has had a Life Chain event.

This year, the Life Chain will take place on Oct. 2 along 23rd Street in front of Fremont Mall.

Those who participate hold signs. On the back of each sign is a prayer they pray while standing alongside the street.

Participants are asked to arrive before 2 p.m. The event is set to take place for about an hour. The event is a silent, non-confrontational one.

In a presentation during a mass last weekend, Sixta said she’s learned that few Catholics take part in the Life Chain.

“It is our desire to change that this year,” Sixta said. “Father (Walter) Nolte has issued a challenge to get 100 of our parishioners at Life Chain and we think that with a parish this size we can make that happen.”

After the Life Chain, the church will host a soup dinner, starting at about 3:15 p.m.

“We wanted to create a community event around that and so we’re inviting people to come to Delaney Hall after Life Chain to enjoy soup and a presentation by Abortion Dialogue Academy,” Sixta said.

The ADA website states that its mission is to end abortion by changing the culture.

“Programs are designed to show as many Pro-Choice people as possible why everyone, regardless of religion or political affiliation, should be Pro-Life,” the website states.

Sixta noted that the ADA strives to have a dialogue in a loving way and presentations are secular not religious.

The ADA will have a presentation for the parish after the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Oct. 16. Coffee and doughnuts will be served at the family friendly presentation.

“If you’ve ever had a desire to talk about abortion to people in a loving, secular way, Abortion Dialogue Academy has information you’re going to want to hear,” Sixta said.