St. Paul's plans Confirmation Jubilee

For almost nine decades, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church has marked a milestone in Christian education.

Area residents and guests will celebrate the annual Confirmation Jubilee on Sunday.

The event starts with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s, 1843 County Road E in rural Hooper. This will be a combined worship service with the church’s sister congregation, Elim Lutheran.

The service will be followed by a luncheon in the St. Paul’s church parlors.

Guest preacher will be the Rev. Juliet Focken, assistant to Bishop Brian Maas of the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The Confirmation Jubilee is a time when members of honored classes are invited back to St. Paul’s to reaffirm their baptismal vows and restate their confirmation vows along with the rest of the congregation.

“That’s a very moving part of it — to realize that the vows that were first made for them in baptism by their parents and sponsors and that they made themselves at their confirmation, they will renew again,” said the Rev. Judy Johnson, pastor of St. Paul’s and Elim.

At the same time, honorees can become reacquainted with many people they haven’t seen in years.

The Rev. H.O. Rhode started the Confirmation Jubilee in 1934.

“He thought it would be nice to have an annual event, inviting honored classes who’d been confirmed at St. Paul’s to come back for kind of a homecoming,” Johnson said.

Since that time, the church has hosted the celebration almost every year.

There was one exception in 1944 when the event had to be postponed due to historic flooding that washed out bridges and roads.

When it was first started, it honored confirmands celebrating the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversaries of their confirmations.

So that meant people who were in their early 70s would return for the celebration.

Now, the church is honoring people who were confirmed 80 years ago. These people are in their early to mid-90s.

The event is a celebration and a reunion.

“It’s something that really does pull people back (to St. Paul’s) and they have a very lovely time — just reminiscing, and they always talk about what confirmation class was like when they were growing up,” Johnson said.

Such times are inspiring.

“It’s really very moving to hear their stories and to see how excited they are to see other people they’ve not seen for 50 years,” she said. “It’s a very special day.”

Since many people can’t attend, they are invited to send a note, bringing people up to date on their lives or sharing a special memory of attending services at St. Paul’s or going to confirmation class.

Johnson points out one of the best parts of the event.

“It’s witnessing the long-lasting effect that one’s earliest church home has on people,” Johnson said. “It brings everybody together and reminds us that we’re all one family.”

Johnson said some attendees share memories besides those made in confirmation class.

They talk about Vacation Bible School at the church years ago. Some were able to climb up to the bell tower and ring the bell to bring VBS kids back in after recess.

That bell tower/steeple was blown down into the church parking lot during a storm in 2016. A new steeple was dedicated in 2018.

In 2021, the jubilee took place in conjunction with the congregation’s 150th anniversary in September.

“Last year, people were so pleased to come back and see that the steeple has been rebuilt and that the church is stronger than ever,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted that the appearance of the church building hasn’t changed in more than 100 years.

The pastor said there’s one living member of the class of teens who were confirmed 80 years ago. That’s Leonard Meyer of West Point.

“I’m hoping he will be there Sunday,” Johnson said.

In the meantime, Johnson looks forward to another chapter and memory-making opportunity for a church that’s observed a meaningful, long-running tradition.

