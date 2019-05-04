The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm easily tells what she likes about the people of St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
“They are so friendly,” Schwedhelm said of the Fremont congregation. “They are so good at loving each other and taking care of each other.”
Congregants have included her in that fond affection.
“I can’t get 10 steps through the door before somebody’s hugged me,” she said, smiling.
And there’s probably more friendly hugs to come when the church celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.
The public is invited to the celebration that begins with a church service at 10:30 a.m. May 19 in the church at 16th Street and Nye Avenue.
Nebraska Synod Bishop Brian Maas will be at the event. Fremonter Brian Essen and his family will provide music during the worship service and thereafter. Lunch will follow the service.
Schwedhelm and Wanda Samson, stewardship chair, look forward to the event.
“It’s a chance to look back and reflect on where we’ve been and celebrate where we’re going,” Schwedhelm said.
During the lunch, a special program is planned. The program will include a slide show and historical moments at the church, Samson said.
St. Timothy’s congregation organized on May 4, 1969, with 122 adults and 63 children who were officially signed in as charter members.
On May 19 of that year, St. Timothy was received as a congregation by the Nebraska Synod, Lutheran Church of America. That synod later became part of a merger into what would become the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Today, about 70 people attend weekly services in a church known for its ministry to adults with special needs. It also supports various mission endeavors on the local, state, national and international levels.
For more than 45 years, the church has had the Special Classes ministry for adults with special needs. The church offers a Special Classes Sunday school, which starts at 9 a.m. Many who attend aren’t members of the church.
The church also has the Faith-Action-Caring-Extraordinaire (F.A.C.E.) program.
This program offers opportunities for special needs adults and their caregivers to take part in fun and interesting activities in the community. In addition, it provides opportunities for special needs adults to help others.
“It’s an opportunity for them to socialize and provide service,” Samson said.
Events – outside of the regular Sunday programming—are scheduled several times a year. Activities include attending Midland University volleyball or basketball games or, sometimes, Omaha Storm Chasers baseball games.
In the fall, plans are to take the F.A.C.E. group to a River City Rodeo.
Those involved in F.A.C.E. also take part in service projects at the church.
They’ve had Servant Saturdays during which they’ve made cookies. They’ve decorated Prayer Stones, which people can hold when they pray.
“It’s kind of like a cross in your pocket,” Schwedhelm said.
During the first part of April, the group made May Day, Mother’s Day and graduation cards.
This Saturday, the group plans to assemble as many of the 600 food totes for the Summer Lunch Program as possible. After church on Sunday, the congregation will complete that project. Qualifying participants in the lunch program receive the food totes to take home during the weekend.
Besides programs for special needs adults, the church also supports a variety of missions programs via funding.
“This congregation does a lot of fundraising and support for our serving arms throughout the Synod and the country and the world,” Schwedhelm said.
Programs include: ELCA World Hunger; Lutheran Disaster Response; Camp Carol Joy Holling; Midland University campus ministry; Mosaic; ENCOR; The Bridge; Life House (formerly Care Corps Family Services); Wheels on Meals and Jefferson House.
“While our congregation is not made up of young, strong people that can get our hands out there and lift a lot of things and physically do a lot of things, we work very hard to help support the people who can,” Schwedhelm said.
Schwedhelm notes another thing for which the church is known.
“We are one of the smaller ELCA Lutheran churches in town and we’re really like a family, very friendly, kind of low key,” Schwedhelm said. “The people who’ve come most recently have said what they really enjoy about being in worship with us is that it’s very comfortable.”
Along with the Special Classes Sunday school at 9 a.m., the church also has another Sunday school class for adults at that time. It offers Sunday school for youth all ages at 9:30 a.m. The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.
And there’s always coffee and fellowship before church.
Besides being a great place for hugs, the church offers other benefits.
“For me, personally, I like the fact that I can be involved,” Samson said. “I certainly have plenty of opportunity here to be involved.”