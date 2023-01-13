Stained glass windows at St. Patrick's Church

For years, Ken Eldridge has used stained glass to tell Bible stories.

Eldridge is a local artist who has created 69 stained glass panels for windows in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. He’s worked on the project for 15 years, donating all his labor. And he plans to create even more panels.

Stained glass art has long been a part of Catholic churches and Eldridge has been pleased to create windows for the local parish building.

“I feel blessed and honored to have people have the confidence in me to design and construct the religious art,” Eldridge said.

Those who visit the local church can see colorful windows depicting a host of parables, including those Jesus taught on The Good Samaritan and The Prodigal Son.

Eldridge created the Divine Mercy windows – the main window of which depicts Christ with two beams, one red and one blue, coming from his heart.

He also created six windows featured on the second story of the sanctuary’s west side.

These windows depict Christ healing lepers, feeding 5,000 people, healing the blind, calming the water, turning water into wine and a woman who touched the edge of his garment and was healed.

The windows were installed in late 2021.

Most recently, Eldridge finished the Our Lady of Guadalupe assembly of windows.

These windows were installed in preparation for the official dedication on the Our Lady of Guadalupe feast day on Dec. 12.

Eldridge describes the windows as a giant mural that takes viewers from Mexico to Judea.

Rich in symbolism and color, the assembly’s left side depicts the scene of Juan Diego, an Aztec peasant and Christian convert credited with seeing apparitions of the Virgin Mary in 1531.

Church tradition indicates Diego went to the base of Tepeyac, a hill in what’s now a suburb in the northernmost part of Mexico City.

While at the hill, Diego saw an apparition of the mother of Christ who told him to build a shrine.

Diego told the bishop of his vision, who responded that he needed proof before he’d approve construction.

So, Diego returned to the same location where he previously saw Christ’s mother.

While there, Juan Diego said the Virgin Mary told him to go to the top of the hill, pick roses and carry them back down in his Tilma.

Eldridge said Diego found and picked Caspian roses, which weren’t indigenous to Mexico and didn’t grow that time of year.

Diego put the roses in his Tilma, a garment made of woven cactus fibers, and brought them back to the Virgin Mary.

It is said Mary arranged the flowers in Diego’s Tilma.

When Juan Diego returned to the bishop, the peasant opened his Tilma. The roses rolled out and everyone in the room fell to their knees, because on the Tilma was the image of Mary — Our Lady of Guadalupe—and her aura.

Eldridge’s work depicts Juan Diego with the roses and the Tilma with the image of Christ’s mother.

The tender scene is detailed.

For instance, Mary’s robe features stars in the same constellation that was in the sky when Juan Diego saw her and she stands on the crescent moon that would have been in the sky at that time.

Windows to the right of Juan Diego depict the Archangel Michael and the aura of the Virgin Mary.

The aura – depicted in stained glass – is directly behind a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

To the right of the statue is one window depicting the angel Gabriel and another of baby Jesus and Joseph and Mary. A lamb near the manger represents the Lamb of God.

The series of windows has many other features – just a few of which include:

A dove found near the nativity. This represents the Holy Spirit.

A Joshua tree (also called a palm tree yucca), indigenous to Mexico, is found in the scene with Diego.

An olive tree, which is indigenous to Judea, is near the nativity scene.

Eldridge said visitors who look through the stained glass aura – which is in between the two trees—can see a real tree growing outside the church in what’s called Mary’s garden.

Yellow flowers situated near the olive tree. Called a flowering asparagus, they are the only wild flower in the region where Christ was born. The flowers each have 12 pedals, which Eldridge said represent the 12 apostles.

Two angels, depicted in stained glass, playing musical instruments. One angel plays a trumpet and the other a lute. Both are situated above the statue.

The sacred heart of the Virgin Mary. The heart, which is above the Diego mural, has a sword through it. This reminds viewers of the Scriptures in which Simeon told Mary a sword would pierce her heart, prophesying Christ’s death.

The sacred heart of Jesus. This heart, which is above the nativity, is encircled with a crown of thorns, reminding viewers of what was put on Christ’s head before he was hung on the cross.

Eldridge has included many symbols in his work. For instance, the collar of Mary’s garment in the nativity scene features interlocking circles, which represent the Trinity – Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

A halo around Mary’s head includes 12 scallops, representing the 12 Apostles.

Eldridge said people love the windows and have reacted positively.

The assembly of windows celebrates the parish’s Latino population and Eldridge hopes they help viewers recognize the way different nationalities worship.

Eldridge plans to make more stained glass windows. One set will consist of eight panels depicting the creation story.

Another assembly of windows will feature the seven sacraments, including baptism and communion, and the eighth representing the sacred hearts of Mary, Joseph and Jesus.

In the meantime, those who come to the church can view windows featuring Our Lady of Guadalupe. Near the windows, Eldridge has placed printed handouts telling more about them.

He expresses his thoughts in the handout.

“Stained glass is nothing without light,” he said. “Looking through stained glass gives me a spiritual connection with life. Without light, life could not exist.”

And lots of light streams through the colorful windows which help tell the story of Christ.