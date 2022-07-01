Stand-alone camp photo

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy at camp

Ignacio Jaeger, 8, of Fremont draws back his bow during an archery activity at a Columbus Family YMCA summer camp on Thursday, June 30 at Camp Pawnee in Columbus. Archery was one of the many goings-on that campers such as Jaeger, who introduced himself as ‘Nacho,’ could take part in. Other activities that day included hammocking, hiking and crafts. Each day of camp concludes with a swim at the Y.

 HANNAH SCHRODT THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

