Accidents reported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office
12:42 a.m. April 1, U.S. Highway 30, east of County Road 1, vehicle driven by Richard Carroll, Burlington Junction, Missouri, left the roadway and flipped onto its side.
3:29 p.m. April 9, U.S. Highway 30 and Puddle Huddle Road, 1.5 miles west of Fremont, vehicle driven by Kent Daws, Omaha, left the roadway and struck a power pole.
6:05 a.m. April 8, U.S. Highway 30 east of County Road 10, motorcycles driven by Zachary Toebben, Fremont, and Corey Christensen, Omaha, collided.
11:50 a.m. April 13, U.S. Highway 275, south of U.S. Highway 77 bridge, 2 miles south of Winslow, vehicle driven by Kathleen Straube, Lincoln, ran off the road and collided with a speed limit sign.