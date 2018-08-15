You may have seen them around town in their distinctive gray shirts that read “NCCC” in big black letters across their shoulders.
While you may catch a glimpse of them getting a bite to eat at a local restaurant, or shopping at a local business, they are most seen out in the community working to make it a better place.
Since July 13, an AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) team of eight, known as Oak 2, from the organization’s North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa, has spent time in Fremont working alongside Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together on various projects.
“We have been helping with construction on three Habitat homes, and have been doing housing rehabilitation on two different houses for Rebuilding Together so far with around a dozen more to get to,” Danny Lamansky, NCCC team member, said.
The AmeriCorps NCCC team of eight from the North Central Region campus in Vinton is spending two months working alongside HFH and Rebuilding Together volunteers to build homes for residents of Fremont. Tasks include roofing, siding, painting, installing carpet, landscaping, sorting donations and building wheelchair ramps.
Lamansky and the rest of the team will continue to assist local non-profits by roofing, siding, painting, carpet installation, landscaping, and building wheelchair ramps in the community until Sept. 6.
“I’m excited to be giving a home and a safe space to the good people of Fremont,” Edwin Salamo, AmeriCorps NCCC team leader, said. “I feel like the work accomplished will be fulfilling to the team, not just because we are helping individuals in the short term, but in the long run as well.”
They also regularly spend time working at the Habitat Homestore.
“When we are here, we are taking in donations, delivering items to homes and making the place look nice and fancy,” Lamansky said.
The 10-month AmeriCorps NCCC program is designed for young people ages 18-24 and takes them to various towns and cities across the country where they work with non-profit organizations to serve each community.
Prior to coming to Fremont, Lamansky also served communities in West Branch, Michigan and Yankton, South Dakota.
During his two-month stints in each location, Lamansky and the rest of his team helped renovate and update a YMCA Summer Camp in Michigan and assisted the Boys and Girls Club and the Dakota Territorial Museum in Yankton.
“Traveling is a big selling point; We go where the need is greatest,” Lamansky said. “Things get pretty hectic during hurricane season. If there is a disaster somewhere they might pull us from where we are and send us there.”
Along with getting to travel around the country, and meeting the people in each of those places, getting to know their own team members is an adventure in itself as AmeriCorps teams are made up of young people from all over the place.
“No two people are from the same area,” Lamansky said.
Lamansky is from a suburb of Chicago, while Salamo is from Puerto Rico. The rest of the team is from a variety of states and regions throughout the country as well.
Lamansky says his decision to join the AmeriCorps NCCC program came about from a lack of fulfilment from his regular job and a calling to serve.
“I was working from job to job and just not really getting anything out of it,” he said. “And I was sick of turning on the news and getting angry for the rest of the day, so I just wanted to serve and actually make a difference.”
Along with the chance to visit lots of new places, and meet new people, upon completion of the 10-month program corps members also receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award (currently worth $5,815).
“At the end of your 10 months of service you receive a Pell Grant Educational Award. It’s basically like student loan forgiveness,” Lamansky said. “So I’m definitely going to take advantage of that.”
While Lamansky says he’s looking to use his award to pursue higher education, college will have to wait at least another year as he has already signed up to become a team leader in 2019.
“I’m a big fan of the program, and always thought service would be a good fit for me,” he said. “It has been.”
AmeriCorps NCCC members receive a modest living allowance of approximately $4,000 for the 10 months of service, while Team Leaders receive a living allowance of approximately $12,000 for 11 months of service. Both types of members receive limited medical benefits, up to $400 a month for childcare, if necessary, member uniforms, and Segal AmeriCorps Education Award (currently $5,815) upon successful completion of the program. In addition, members do not have to pay for meals and housing.
For more information about AmericCorps and the NCCC program visit https://www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps.