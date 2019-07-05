A car crash in a Washington County farm field on Friday morning left a 14-year-old girl dead and five others hospitalized.
The driver and the car’s five passengers were ages 13 and 14, authorities said.
At about 10:30 a.m., Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of County Roads 18 and 23 northwest of Blair. In a news release, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said a Chevy SUV lost control, drove into a corn field and rolled.
Heidy Martinez, 14, of Blair, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, Robinson said.
One of those injured was flown from the scene to Nebraska Medicine, and another was taken to the Omaha hospital by rescue squad. Three others were taken to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, where one was later taken by helicopter to Nebraska Medicine.
Only one of the vehicle’s occupants was wearing a seat belt, officials said.
No information was provided on the names and conditions of those hospitalized. The name of the driver has not been released.