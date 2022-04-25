DHHS launches new benefits portal

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has launched its first phase of a new benefit application, the iServe Nebraska Portal, that will provide a modern and easy-to-use system for Nebraskans to apply for DHHS benefits and services.

The new portal is a single online application for Nebraskans to apply for Medicaid and Economic Assistance benefits. This online application will help save time for those applying for benefits, as they will only need to enter their basic information once.

The new iServe Nebraska Portal will:

• Provide an option for Nebraskans to apply for benefits using their mobile phone, tablet, or computer

• Offer an anonymous pre-screen option to help Nebraskans determine all the benefits for which they may qualify

• Be easy to find and navigate online and accessible for all

• Protect Nebraskans’ private information

• Provide self-service security options such as password resets

The new portal is expected to launch in three phases. Phase one will include a new branding and login feature. Beginning April 25, Nebraskans will see a new benefit application look and feel once they access the portal via the DHHS homepage to apply for or manage benefits. On the new portal homepage, Nebraskans will be able to access all of the features currently available through ACCESSNebraska. In addition, Nebraskans will notice a change to how they log into their existing account, manage their password and set security questions. DHHS has enhanced the account management system by providing self-service capabilities. This is the first phase.

Be on the lookout for more information regarding future phases and additional functionality.

You can access the new benefits portal via the DHHS homepage or directly through https://iserve.nebraska.gov. If you have questions or general inquiries, send an email to iServeNebraskaOCM@Nebraska.gov.

