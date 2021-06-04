DHHS Public Health Division offers new service

Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Division of Public Health has announced that the Vital Records Team has launched a new online portal for ordering certified copies of birth records.

This automated system is more user friendly for the public and will reduce processing time from when the application is received to when it is mailed out. Customers also receive automated emails notifying them when the application is received, denied or processed, and finally mailed out.

Vital Records expects to have an online ordering option for death, marriage, and dissolution certificates by the beginning of 2022. For more information or to submit a request, visit https://nevitalrecords-dhhs.ne.gov/ or call 402-471-2871.

