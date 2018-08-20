The Great Plains Quality Innovation Network (GPQIN) will host a six-week workshop in North Bend focused on diabetes educations that begins next month.
The program is free to attend and will be directed towards adults with diabetes, their relatives and caregivers, and anyone who needs information on diabetes self-care.
GPQIN is one of 14 new Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organizations (QIN-QIOs) working with providers, stakeholders and Medicare consumers to improve the quality of healthcare for targeted health conditions across the country. GPQIN serves Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas.
According to Dee Kaser, quality improvement advisor and certified diabetes educator with GPQIN, the workshop will follow the Diabetes Empowerment and Education Program (DEEP) curriculum.
“The curriculum is based on national medical care and diabetes self-education guidelines and recommendations,” she said. “Workshops are hands on, interactive and designed to help participants make small changes that can have a big impact on controlling their blood sugars.”
The six-week workshop in North Bend will begin on September 7 and be held every friday through October 12 at the North Bend Senior Center at 240 E. 10th Street. Each session will run from 10-11:30 a.m.
“There are eighbt modules and it is taught over a six week time frame where participants meet once a week for about an hour and a half to two hours,” Kaser said.
According to Kaser, the workshops are designed to reach people in disparate populations—such as rural areas—who may not be taking advantage of Medicare benefits due to barriers of location and cost.
“We know from claims that only about 4 percent of Medicare beneficiaries are using this benefit,” she said. “The reason they aren’t is because there are several barriers—like location. People who live in rural areas may have to travel hundreds of miles to receive this type of education and there are a number of costs associated with traveling that may be a hardship as well.”
The six-week program includes sessions on a variety of topics related to diabetes education including: diabetes risk factors, complications and how to detect them, nurtirition, physical education, glucose meter use, medication, and psychosocial effects of the disease.
“The modules are designed to be adapted to the needs and abilities of the workshop participants. We want people to be engaged, empowered and really just to be advocates for themselves,” Kaser said. “Education and learning how to self-manage can be as effective as a medication to improve A1C’s.”
According to Kaser, no individual treatment advice or plan is provided to participants.
If that is requested, participants will be encouraged to contact their providers for a referral and appointment with a diabetes educator or registered dietician to develop individual treatment plans.
“This program is not trying to be a substitute for recognized diabetes centers in the area,” Kaser said. “We are trying to augment, support and refer people to those educators.”
The workshop is free to attend and registration can be made by calling 402-476-2886. Walk-ins are welcome.