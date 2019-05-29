Recovering after a flood is an overwhelming endeavor.
The process of assessing damage, repairing and renovating, finding places to stay, all while managing the usual day-to-day responsibilities everyone faces takes a toll on individuals and families whose lives were turned upside down when the floodwaters rose.
While the myriad of resources provided by government, non-profit and community organizations are designed to assist those affected following historic flooding throughout the region in mid-March, the process of navigating those resources can be overwhelming in its own right.
In an effort to centralize all of the disaster relief resources being offered post-flood, the State of Nebraska recently released a consolidated guide for Nebraskans in need of those resources.
The guide was created as a reference for Nebraskans to utilize as a resource based on the state’s experience following historic flooding that devastated many areas of the state in March, according to information released by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Governor’s office.
“The Nebraska Disaster Resource Guide was developed with both public and private partners to aid Nebraskans personally recovering from disasters as well as those working to assist them,” Governor Pete Ricketts said. “Navigating government agencies and a wide variety of community partners can seem overwhelming. The guide will help Nebraskans get connected to available resources more quickly.”
The guide provides resource summaries, hotlines and other contact information for more than two dozen community organizations as well as state and federal agencies involved in recovery assistance.
This guide is available online at: https://bit.ly/2W01H6o
Printed booklets may also be requested by sending an email to nema.jic@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-7421.