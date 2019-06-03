A 59-year-old former Nickerson woman was sentenced in federal court to six months in prison and a $10,000 fine after pilfering nearly half-a-million dollars from the First Community Bank in Beemer.
According to the U.S. Attorney Joe Kelley, 59-year-old Diane Ludwig was sentence for misapplication of bank funds in federal court in Omaha on Friday.
An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that Ludwig was employed as a cashier, Information Technology Officer, and Bank Secrecy Act Officer for First Community Bank of Beemer.
Ludwig was also a Director and Shareholder of First Community Bank.
While working for the bank, Ludwig misapplied bank funds by transferring funds from First Community Bank’s general ledger accounts to her personal bank accounts.
In a series of 56 transactions between May 2014 and May 2018, Ludwig misapplied $491,411 in bank funds. After being caught, Ludwig repaid First Community Bank $491,411.
As part of Ludwig’s conviction, she is prohibited from serving as an officer, director, employee or institution-affiliated party of a federal financial institution without approval.
There is no parole in the federal system. Ludwig will begin a 3-year term of supervised release upon her release from prison.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.