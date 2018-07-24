The strategic partnership between Fremont Health and Nebraska Methodist Health Systems (NMHS) became official on Tuesday as representatives from both organizations held an affiliation agreement contract signing at Fremont Health Medical Center.
The partnership became official as NMHS President and CEO Steve Goeser, along with Fremont Health Board of Trustees President Dr. Monty Sellon and board member Larry Shepard put pen to paper to finalize the agreement.
Along with participating in the official contract signing, Goeser also spoke about the process that led NMHS and Fremont Health to the strategic partnership agreement.
“When Fremont Health first announced they were looking for a strategic partner, we got very excited,” he said. “They have a long history of providing outstanding care to Dodge County and Fremont proper. Their growth and expansion over the years has been a testament to their success and we have worked well together for decades … we really wanted to be a part of this strategic partnership.”
Fremont Health’s active search for a strategic partner began in 2017. During that process, Fremont Health’s Senior Leadership Team narrowed the search to three potential partners including NMHS, RCCH Healthcare Partners and Nebraska Methodist in December 2017.
In February, the board narrowed its search of potential partners to only include Nebraska Methodist.
“In economic terms, there is strength in numbers and we wanted to find a partner that would help us reduce our costs, reduce our prices, so that we would be competitive with the three main health systems in the major Omaha market,” Fremont Health President and CEO Pat Booth said on Tuesday. “We spent some time looking and we are so thrilled that Methodist stepped forward with absolutely the best proposal. Our board had identified nine key objectives early on in the process and Methodist met every single one of those objectives and some beyond our hopes.”
Along with the partnership agreement meeting both NMHS and Fremont Health’s key objectives, both Booth and Goeser referenced a “cultural fit” that helped propel the two organizations toward the eventual parternship.
Booth cited meetings between Fremont Health and representatives from NMHS in 2017 as one of the solidifying factors, saying “it really felt like home.”
“It felt like that if we selected them we’d be joining a family, we would be part of a team. That is their culture and that is very much born out in what we try to do at Fremont Health,” he said. “I think one of the reasons why mergers and acquisitions fail is no cultural fit, no teamwork. I don’t think that is going to be a problem here with this partnership.”
Goeser also spoke about recognizing a cultural fit between the two organizations during strategic partnership talks.
“We brought board members, medical staff members, and leadership and everyone that came in contact with the organization (Fremont Health) and its people were so impressed,” he said. “Not only on the facilities, which are first rate, but the care and the caring plans being implemented at the bedside.”
As part of the affiliation agreement, NMHS has agreed to name the new organization Methodist Fremont Health for the foreseeable future and that organization will operate the Fremont Health Medical Center, Fremont Health Clinic, and Fremont Health Partners.
Fremont Health will be renamed as Fremont Community Health Resources and will remain in existence to manage net proceeds, manage the current pension plan and ensure that agreements with Methodist Fremont Health and NMHS are fulfilled.
Methodist Health System will lease the hospital and nursing home facility from Fremont Community Health Resources, formerly Fremont Health. The span of the lease is for 50 years, with the option to purchase after 20 years. The new subsidiary, Methodist Fremont Health, will pay $3.3 million a year for 20 years and have the option of purchasing the properties for $1 after that time.
While the strategic partnership became official on Tuesday, according to Goeser the process of creating the new Methodist Fremont Health non-profit organization will take a few months to complete.
“This will be a new 5013c not-for-profit, it will require a new license by the State of Nebraska and an IRS ruling for our not-for-profit status, so we have a little bit of work to do,” he said. “That is why there is going to be a lag between today and October 1 when we hope to get all of that done.”