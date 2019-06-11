When historic flooding hit Fremont back in March, out of the disaster emerged a great number of heroes.
The same happened in Arlington, North Bend and Winslow. Also in Norfolk, Columbus, and every other community in Nebraska that beared the brunt of the bomb cyclone, heavy rainstorms and rapid snowmelt that caused severe flooding across much of the state.
All in all 81 counties and 104 cities throughout Nebraska issued disaster declarations in March.
But when the water was rising in each community there were first responders, firefighters, police officers, state troopers, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and thousands of private citizens who worked tirelessly trying to save communities and lives.
In an effort to shed light on some of those heroic acts, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore have launched an initiative to recognize Nebraska’s flood heroes for their extraordinary acts of bravery in service of their communities.
“Nebraskans across our state displayed inspiring courage during March’s natural disaster, and in some cases their actions saved lives,” Governor Ricketts said. “We are asking Nebraskans to share stories of selfless service and heroic deeds so that we can honor the men and women who put their families and communities first. I encourage Nebraskans to take a moment to nominate a hero who stepped up during the blizzards and floods this spring.”
As the state prepares to honor Nebraskans for their remarkable service, the Governor and First Lady invite Nebraskans to nominate a hero online by visiting www.nebraskaimpact.com/flood-heroes.
“During the most widespread natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans rose to the challenge to protect their families and assist their neighbors,” First Lady Shore said. “Many worked overtime, risked their personal safety, and generously contributed their time and money to give aid to their communities. We look forward to hearing stories of the heroes in our midst. We also want to give them official recognition for their service to our state.”
Flood hero (#FloodHero) nominations will be reviewed and honorees will be selected and receive recognition later this year.