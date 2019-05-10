The Nebraska LEAD Program is currently accepting fellowship applications for it’s 39th group.
The LEAD (Leadership/Education/Action Development) Program is looking for up to 30 men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness to enroll in the 18 month program.
“We are just looking for the people who are ready to take that next step in becoming a leader and sharpening their skills,” Director Dr. Terry Hejny said.
The program is designed to prepare spokespersons, problem-solvers and decision makers for Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The program is operated by the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“It is a journey of personal and professional development and when they finish the program we hope that we’ve helped them become more passionate about things they really care about,” Hejny said.
In addition to monthly three-day seminars throughout Nebraska from mid-September through early April each year, Nebraska LEAD Fellows also participate in a 10-day National Study/Travel Seminar and a two week International Study/Travel Seminar.
Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy, leadership through communication, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, advances in health care and the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle, Hejny said.
According to Hejny, the program is important because with agriculture being the state’s top industry, we need leaders to support the various companies and individuals that make up the agricultural industry.
“Today’s consumers care about there food and they want to know that it is being grown in a safe manor and that is why we need more leaders who can advocate and speak and talk about how they grow crops and livestock and what they do,” he said.
Participants are required to have at least three years of residency in Nebraska and between the ages of 25-55.
Applications are due no later than June 15 and are available by e-mailing the Nebraska LEAD Program office at leadprogram@unl.edu.
Interested parties can also request an application by writing to: 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 68583-0940 or by calling (402) 472-6810.
More information about the LEAD program and selection process can be found online at www.lead.unl.edu.