The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a public information meeting regarding proposed design changes to the Fremont Southeast Beltway project tonight.
The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Fremont Learning Center — Lenihan Gym at 130 E. Ninth St.
The proposed project is a new approximately 3.2 mile, four-lane divided expressway on the south side of Fremont that will connect U.S. Highway 77 and U.S. Highway 275 and is designed to improve traffic flow and regional connectivity between U.S. 77, U.S. 275, and U.S. Highway 30.
Proposed changes to the project include incorporating roundabout intersections at Downing Street and the U.S. 275 interchange ramp terminals, as well as removing the Yager Road connection to the Beltway.
“What we are going to present to the public is the elimination of the Yager Road intersection and a roundabout at the Downing Road intersection,” NDOT District 2 Engineer Tim Weander said at a Fremont City Council meeting in October. “The roundabout will allow for that free flow of traffic, better flow of trucks coming off Downing from the Hormel site in lieu of the Platte Avenue extension.”
According to information released by NDOT, the proposed changes were made in direct response to public input from a public open house and continued design analysis.
At that city council meeting on Oct. 30, council members approved a preliminary financial agreement between the city and the state to share the cost of the Southeast Beltway project.
The agreement, which was passed unanimously by the council, caps the city’s cost for the project at a total of $20 million. The total cost for the Southeast Beltway project is estimated at $43 million.
During a discussion about the preliminary financial agreement, Weander said the goal is to have the beltway completed by the summer of 2022.
“We are trying to get traffic on the new pavement by fall of 2021 and the project will probably not be fully completed until the summer of 2022,” he said.
The public information open house meeting is being held to provide information and updates regarding the project, currently in the design phase, and to receive the public’s input, according to NDOT.
Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments at the meeting.
More information regarding the proposed project can be found online at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/fremont-southeast-beltway/.