Following months of detours after U.S. Highway 30 and Highway 91 were closed after sections of the roads were washed away during flooding in March, officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation hope to reopen segments of both roads later this week.
According to NDOT, paving has already been completed on Highway 91 between Nickerson and Fontanelle but shoulder work still needs to be completed on the stretch of highway.
Officials indicated that they hope to have Highway 91 completely reopened by Friday.
The repaving work on Highway 91 is being completed by Goree Excavating of Fremont.
On Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, where a large portion of asphalt was washed away, officials said that asphalt work is expected to be completed later this week.
According to NDOT District 2 Engineer Tim Weander, the department hopes to also re-open that stretch of road by Friday or Saturday this week.
“It really all depends on what the weather is going to do,” he said.
Officials also expressed challenged posed by rainy weather over the past few months as they have tried to keep up with the significant amount of roads repairs needed following widespread flooding in March.
Back in late March, NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis told the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee that he was hopeful Nebraska’s flood-ravaged roads system would be fully restored “in a matter of months, if not weeks.”
Although some road repairs have been slowed by rain, NDOT has completed a variety of projects, including some ahead of schedule, like West Dodge Road which was officially reopened on May 20.
The section of West Dodge Road opened three weeks ahead of schedule, with road and shoulder reconstruction due to pavement and embankment damage was completed by Hawkins Construction at a cost of approximately $2.2. million.
“They (NDOT) have been working tirelessly to get these roads up and running so we can reduce the amount of inconvenience for drivers around the state,” Governor Pete Ricketts said during a press conference announcing the opening of West Dodge Road back in May.
Updates on the progress of repairs to state highways and bridges affected by flooding can be found online https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019/.