Nebraska DMV launches test in American Sign Language

An American Sign Language version of the Operator’s (Car) License Knowledge Test statewide is now available at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

The American Sign Language version of the written test was launched at several pilot locations in November 2020 and deployed statewide in December. The test, available through the Nebraska DMV’s automated testing tablets, features videos of an interpreter signing test questions on screen.

The new test was made possible through the DMV’s collaboration with the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) and partnership with test provider Idemia. The Commission recommended an American Sign Language version of the test and assisted in reviewing the new language option.

The American Sign Language version of the driver knowledge test is available at all DMV locations that provide testing services with no appointment necessary. A complete list of locations and the availability of testing is online at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations.

