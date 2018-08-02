For Nebraska State Game and Parks Commission Naturalist Bobbi Holm, one of the advantages of her job at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is sharing her workplace with a variety of flying, feathered fowl.
“It’s great to just stop and listen to the birds sing and the cottonwood leaves rustling in the wind,” she said. “And there are so many different beautiful birds out here to look at.”
The state recreation area is certainly utilized by anglers, boaters, campers, and swimmers but it also provides an ideal environment to bird watch for a variety of species of winged wonders.
No matter the season, Fremont State Lakes is home to a diverse population of bird species and during an hour long bird watching session on Wednesday, Holmes spotted a surprising amount.
There were mallard ducks, cardinals, Canada geese, grackles, wrens, robins, hawks, orioles, and even a great blue heron just to name a few.
While spotting a flock of mallards swimming on Lake #16, a statuesque great blue heron stood as still as possible along the shoreline stoically searching for food.
“They can just stand and stand and stand so still for so long,” Holm said. “Then they see a fish in the water and boom.”
While the viewing of birds is the obvious point to bird watching, in practice the ears can be much more useful than the eyes in spotting them in the wild.
“A lot of times I’ll just stand in one spot and listen,” Holm said. “A lot of times using your ears, and letting them kind of come to you is better than chasing them all around.”
Holm said the best way to learn a bird song is to simply get your eyes on a bird and watch it sing.
“Eventually it becomes like one of those things, like how you recognize your favorite singer when they come on the radio,” she said. “No one has to tell you, you just kind of absorb it.”
Along with plenty of trees and lakes to find birds roosting, nesting, swimming and feeding at Fremont State Lakes the recreation area also features a bird watching blind near the park office that looks out onto several small birdhouses and feeders as well as a pollinator garden.
On Wednesday morning, two Canada geese sat in the grass near the pollinator garden and took a rest before flying off south over Lake #20.
According to Holm, while most Canada geese fly south for the winter a small contingent stay at Fremont SRA all year around.
“Because our lakes are ground fed some of the Canada geese can actually stay here all year round because there’s open lake for them to swim throughout the winter,” she said.
As far as watching for fowl like Canada geese and ducks, Holm says the best times of year are spring and fall when a variety of duck species can be found at the lakes.
“To work at being good at identifying ducks takes some time, but the hunters always know exactly what they are,” she laughed.
While early morning hours are ideal for bird watching, it’s far from the only time of day to get out and explore the skies.
“Everybody always says early in the morning, but one of the great things about birding is the fact you can do it any time of day,” Holm said.
Another advantage of bird watching, compared to some other outdoor activities, is the lack of a need for expensive, high-tech equipment to complete the task.
The only really necessary item to bring is binoculars, and besides that maybe a camera, notebook, bird species book, and your phone.
“There are a lot of different apps out there now that can help you figure out bird songs, can help identifying bird species, they can be great tools,” Holm said.
One app Holm specifically recommended is the Merlin Bird ID app created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
While the State Lakes are an ideal place to go birding, Holm says the real beauty of the activity is being able to do it basically wherever you want.
“It can be as simple as going out to your backyard, or as strenuous as you want it to be,” she said.