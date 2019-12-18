The Judicial Nominating Commission for County Judge in the 6th Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties) will hold a public hearing in the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax St., district courtroom, Blair, beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020.
At the hearing, the Commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy in the office of County Court Judge due to the retirement of C. Matthew Samuelson. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair, Washington County, with the understanding that the judge is expected to also cover Tekamah, Burt County, and to assist one day per week in Fremont, Dodge County. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.
Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain a Judicial Vacancy Application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch website at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application. Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be received no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-sixth-district-county-district-court.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, call 402-471-3730. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.