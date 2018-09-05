When you ask Dove’s Cove residents what drew them to the private lake community snuggled up to the northern bank of the Platte River, two common answers are: the surrounding nature and the relative solitude.
“It’s a beautiful little area,” Lee Paden, owner and resident of Dove’s Cove, said of the private lake community. “We have this little wooded area, and our own private drive. It’s really a quiet, close-knit community out here.”
While Paden has owned, and lived on, the property that makes up Dove’s Cove since the early ‘70s, recent developments regarding the planned Fremont Southeast Beltway project have raised concerns among her and her fellow community members about the new beltway’s impact on their daily lives.
“It’s taking away our privacy and nature. That’s why we live where we live,” Dove’s Cove resident Sandy Fischer said.
Those concerns center on a roundabout that would serve as the intersection of the forthcoming Southeast Beltway and U.S. Highway 77 and its effect on their private drive and a privately owned wooded area located just west of the community along the drive — which is known as Dove’s Cove Lane.
“Not only are they going to cut our private drive basically in half, there is just a huge amount of trees they are going to take out in the process,” Dove’s Cove resident Ron Young said. “There’s a lot of wildlife in there.”
During a Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) open house regarding the beltway in July, engineers unveiled the plan for the roundabout, which is currently slated to be built essentially on top of Dove Cove’s current gated entrance and cobblestone sign which is located south of Main Street Metal Recycling along South Main Street.
“Our column (cobblestone sign) is essentially the center of the roundabout,” Young said.
Along with the loss of their current sign and obstruction of the lone entrance to Dove’s Cove, the construction of the proposed interchange will also require the uprooting of a significant swathe of trees in a privately owned wooded area located just west of Dove’s Cove Lane.
Other concerns raised by Dove’s Cove residents focus on beltway drivers accidentally exiting the roundabout onto Dove’s Cove Lane and the construction of a turnaround to address those drivers, noise associated with trucks Jake braking in the area, and simply having to enter and exit the beltway just to get to their homes.
On Tuesday, representatives of NDOT held a stakeholders meeting at the Holiday Inn Express in Fremont where engineers took questions from many Dove’s Cove residents, while also presenting proposed design modifications to the roundabout plan unveiled during the open house in July.
While NDOT did not offer any changes to the location of the roundabout itself, the department did offer changes that would lessen the impact on Dove’s Cove Lane as well as the incorporation of a “hammer-head” design to minimize the impact of a previously proposed cul-de-sac that would serve as a turnaround for drivers who may accidentally enter Dove’s Cove Lane after exiting the roundabout.
During the meeting, NDOT Assistant Design Engineer Steve McCullough provided insight into why a roundabout is the preferred intersection for the beltway, as opposed to a more traditional signaled intersection.
“Our footprint coming in and out of the intersection would be quite a bit larger with dual left (hand turn lanes), signal equipment and operational costs are quite a bit higher as well,” he said.
He also pointed to statistics from the Federal Highway Administration about the improved safety of roundabouts compared to signaled intersections.
“Without question, roundabouts are safer,” he said. “First of all, there are 37 percent fewer accidents, but if you start looking at injury-type accidents. there are 75 percent less of those and a 90 percent reduction in fatalities.”
When asked about moving the location of the roundabout to the northeast or northwest to accommodate the Dove’s Cove residents’ concerns, McCullough cited a lack of cost-benefit as one of the reasons why the move wasn’t feasible.
“For us, it’s compromising quite a bit of our design and we would be moving that roundabout probably 400 feet. We have quite a bit of your lane that we are already maintaining, so what we are gaining for what we are losing would be substantial,” he said. “We are not taking houses. We are balancing the needs of the traveling public. We have regional truck traffic that we are trying to maintain a route for and our geometry is set up for that.”
McCullough talked about the “hammer-head design.”
“They come here back up into a hammer head and drive out, so it’s a three part maneuver, but it will allow someone to get out of there and it also reduces our footprint,” he said. “So with this we have essentially pulled back about 500 feet from what we started at.”
He also addressed the issue of the Dove’s Cove sign and gate, saying that an appraisal would take place during the right-of-way process of the project to either move the existing sign to a new location or to build a new sign and gate.
He added that the right-of-way appraisal process is expected to begin this fall, with the contacting of property owners most likely beginning after the first of the year.
Another proposal by NDOT to address concerns raised by Dove’s Cove residents is to participate in a tree mitigation program that would include the replanting of tree along Dove’s Cove Lane following the construction of the beltway.
“A thing we don’t do very often, I actually have never done it, is tree mitigation,” McCullough said. “What we are going to look at is a planting plan to put back and mitigate tree losses near your lane coming in.”
While the new plan presented by NDOT does not include changes to the location of the roundabout asked for by Dove’s Cove residents, some did find a silver lining in the process.
“I’ve kind of realized that this is going to happen, and I like the new plan better than the old plan – at least for Dove’s Cove,” Scott Brown said.