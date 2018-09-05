The recently formed Fremont Methodist Health organization has named a new president in anticipation of its first day of operation on Oct. 1
Methodist Health Systems President and CEO Steve Goeser, named Brett Richmond to lead the new organization that was formed in July as a result of the affiliation agreement between Fremont Health and Methodist Health System.
Richmond is an executive with more than 18 years of health care leadership experience, most recently serving as the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Fremont Health.
“As we have gotten to know our partners at Fremont Health, we felt Brett would be an outstanding choice to lead the new Methodist Fremont Health organization," Goeser said.
Goeser also pointed to Richmond’s strong ties to the community and to Fremont Health as one the driving factors behind his hiring.
“Brett has established great relationships at Fremont Health and throughout the community, and I look forward to working closely with him,” he said.
Along with serving most recently as COO of Fremont Health, Richmond received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri, and his master’s degree in finance from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Richmond has been active in the Fremont community, volunteering and serving on a number of community boards including the YMCA, Fremont Area United Way and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.
When Methodist Fremont Health begins official operation on Oct. 1, the organization currently known as Fremont Health with have a new mission and name – Fremont Community Health Resources (FCHR).
FCHR’s role will shift from health care operation to the stewardship of local “health community” resources. FCHR will hold title to the hospital and nursing home property, and it will lease those properties to Methodist Fremont Health on a long-term basis.
The FCHR board will also be responsible for the Fremont Health pension plan, management of its assets and investments, and administering its benefits.
Patrick Booth, who has served as president and CEO of Fremont Health since 2008, will continue in those positions through December 2018 to lead the transition to FCHR.
“I’ve really enjoyed living and working in this community,” Booth said. “I’m very pleased with the many positive accomplishments at Fremont Health over the course of the last 10 years, which is one of many reasons I’m happy that Brett Richmond was selected to lead the new Methodist Fremont Health. I’m confident Brett will do an excellent job.”