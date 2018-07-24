A crowd of dozens — some from Scribner, some from elsewhere — piled into Monday’s Scribner City Council meeting, where it was widely expected that the council would consider granting final approval to a headline-grabbing ordinance intended to prevent undocumented immigrants from living in the city.
Instead, the council passed the decision to its residents, approving a resolution that will put the issue on the general election ballot in November.
“For us four to make this decision, I don’t think is right to the citizens of Scribner,” said council member Joe Wolfgram. “There’s opposition and there’s people for it, and in my opinion, I think it would be best for us as a council to let the citizens of Scribner vote on this.”
The rest of the city council agreed — the resolution passed 4-0.
The Scribner ordinance has been compared to Fremont’s own ordinance, which came into effect four years ago after several legal challenges. The ordinance requires renters to pay a $5 fee for an occupancy license, on which they must attest that they are citizens of the United States. It also requires that employers to confirm through the federal government that job applicants are legal citizens.
Monday’s meeting brought out an array of voices: Scribner residents in support of the proposal, protesters from other parts of the state carrying signs opposing the proposal, lawyers from the ACLU and the Immigration Legal Center urging the council to reconsider the ordinance and others.
On one side was concern that the ordinance would yield unfair discrimination against Hispanic residents — legal or otherwise — and alarm that the decision would paint Nebraska as racist or unwelcoming. Others meanwhile, took offense at accusations of racism, arguing that the community is welcoming to all immigrants — as long as they live here legally.
Prior to the meeting, five individuals held signs outside the building opposing the ordinance. One of those individuals, Patricia Hill of Lincoln, and a fifth-generation Nebraskan originally from North Platte, said she feared that the ordinance would unfairly target people of color, arguing that white people face less scrutiny over their citizenship.
“Right now we’re losing people from these small towns — people are aging out, young people move away — why not welcome immigrants into our communities so that they can flourish and grow?” she said. “(The ordinance) is making our state seem unwelcoming … who would want to come here when people are suspicious of your immigration status?”
During the meeting, one woman compared the ordinance to “Nazi Germany,” because of how it required individuals to provide proof of citizenship. Amanda Gailey of Lincoln said it would make the town look “ignorant and narrow minded.” Mindy Rush Chipman, a lawyer with the Immigration Legal Center, warned that such an ordinance could be a “burden” on public officials. Others, still, questioned whether the law would be enforceable — a question that has persisted in Fremont as well — as federal databases for citizenship verification are often unreliable.
But Scribner resident Dale Rangeloff pushed back, saying he took offense to any suggestion that the ordinance would make the city look ignorant.
“It’s not about prejudice and that we’re ignorant,” he said. “What’s ignorant is when people come in here and don’t know us and call us ignorant without meeting us and going down our Main Street.”
Ron Dierking said that Scribner is “not against immigrants; we’re against illegal immigrants,” and highlighted instances where Scribner residents adopted children from other countries.
The community of Scribner simply wants to enforce the law, argued Sally Thomas, wife of Mayor Ken Thomas. She argued that, while the U.S. immigration system could be improved, unchecked immigration welcomes crime and other dangers.
“I know that we need immigrant workers in our country, I know that they are integral to our agricultural community, I wish we could solve the problem and help them get here quicker,” Sally told the Tribune. “But if we turn a blind eye to the ones who come in by breaking the law, then we’re turning a blind eye to the drug trafficking and the sex trafficking.”
Rose Godinez, an attorney with the ACLU of Nebraska, argued obtaining legal status in the United States is an extremely difficult process, adding that “there is no way to come lawfully here in a timely manner.”
She and Chipman said that they would be willing to give a presentation to the city council explaining the pitfalls of the immigration system to help inform their decision — council members and residents voiced support for that suggestion, and also suggested having town hall meetings between now and the election.