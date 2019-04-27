A year after convening for the first Strategic Doing Workforce Forum, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Fremont Development Council and various non-profit and business partners gathered on Thursday to look back on successful strategies implemented in 2018 and to lay out future plans to continue the growth of Fremont’s workforce development.
“In the last year or so what we have been able to do is take Strategic Doing from a presentation at a workshop and turn it into a full-fledged living organism,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said.
Strategic Doing is a strategy discipline designed around simple rules to enable community entities to form groups and collaborations and move toward measurable outcomes. The discipline was coined by Ed Morrison and the Purdue Agile Strategy Lab, who gave a presentation to more than 60 local business and community leaders in 2018.
“The goal for us was workforce, so a talent ready initiative was established,” Clark said.
Following the presentation by Morrison, a steering committee was established.
“We knew we had some workforce issues, so we needed to get a group together to get a head of the game and determine how to best address them,” Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Chamber, said.
The steering committee led to the formation of three separate groups, which have each worked to address issues in their respective areas over the past year.
The three committees include a manufacturing and transportation group, non-profit group, and healthcare focused group.
Throughout the year, each group continually met to find and address workforce needs within each sector.
Those collaborations led to the implementation of several programs, events and opportunities that strengthen workforce development within the Fremont community.
Some of those projects included a new Fremont Career Placement Pilot Program, a Drive Thru Job Fair, and addressing the need for a 24-hour daycare in the Fremont community.
One project spearheaded by the transportation and manufacturing group was the development of the Chamber’s new Drive Thru Job Fair event which was first held in October 2018 and is set to return for a second time on May 8.
The first Drive Thru Job Fair included 30 local businesses—which simply had to provide hiring information that was then passed out to job seekers in a packet that they picked up in a drive thru setting.
“It was a great chance for people to come through and learn about some of the great opportunities we have here in Fremont,” Lea said.
According to Lea, the event allows employers to reach job seekers without leaving the comfort of their offices and also minimizes lost hours of productivity for all of those involved.
“This is especially true in the case of persons who are currently employed, but are still actively searching for their dream job,” she said. “They can discreetly drive through and pick up an envelope full of job opportunities.”
She added that employers benefit from the Drive-Thru Job Fair by potentially locating quality employees in a more cost effective manner than a traditional job fair.
“It’s a smart way for employers and recruiters to save time and money without having to staff a booth at a traditional job fair,” Lea said.
The second Drive Thru Job Fair is set for May 8 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Getzschman Plaza at 1700 E. 23rd St.
Participants in the Drive Thru Job Fair will be able to get career information without getting out of their vehicles, as they can simply drive up and receive an envelope filled with information from local hiring businesses.
Another successful initiative borne out through the Strategic Doing Workforce Forum is the Fremont Career Placement Pilot Program, which was spearheaded by the non-profit group.
The program was created through collaboration between the GFDC, United Way, Metropolitan Community College (MCC), Fremont Area Community Foundation (FACF), and the Fremont Chamber.
“The Career Placement Pilot was a goal we all agreed could benefit our community – a win-win for both businesses and jobseekers,” GFDC’s Barb Pierce said. “GFDC has often heard from local businesses that they have felt the absence of a Workforce Development Office since the Nebraska Department of Labor withdrew from our community several years ago. Now, this Career Placement Pilot is making in-person connections of work-ready jobseekers to our employers.”
The week-long pilot program included 10 local jobseekers who were referred to the program from several community partners including LifeHouse, Salvation Army, DHHS, Uniquely Yours, Project Everlast and GFDC.
To be eligible for the week-long pilot program, applicants had to be work-ready — with participants meeting with MCC Career Skills Coach Angela Baker to determine if they were a good fit for the program.
“The program is designed to skill-up jobseekers from all walks of life and the future of the program will include providing training to past participants that is tailored to meet specific needs of participating companies and allows for them to move into higher wage and skill levels within the company,” Pierce said.
During the week-long program participants completed certification training certificates as well as opportunities to meet face-to-face with participating local businesses.
Local businesses that participated in the pilot program included Valmont Industries, Structural Component Systems, Nye Senior Services, First State Bank & Trust Company, Merritt Trailers and Rosenbauer Aerials.
The week started out with six companies presenting their open positions and company culture to the group of 10 participants; participants had to complete courses in work ethics, customer service, and the National Career Readiness Certificate.
They also spent time developing their resumes, learning to complete applications, cover letters, interview skills and how to give appropriate follow up after an interview. The final day was reserved for finalizing job search plans, discussing next steps and arranging potential interviews.
When the pilot was completed, four out of 10 participants found positions making $15 an hour or higher. Two other participants are interviewing with participating companies and one other is interviewing with a company that did not participate.
The healthcare group focused much of its efforts on childcare—or lack thereof—in the Fremont community by conducting a survey which found a need for 24-hour childcare within the community.
“They really found out that we need a 24-hour daycare here in Fremont, and we had one open up in the last year which is really exciting,” Lea said.
That 24-hour daycare came in the form of the Pearl Academy which was started by Myra Katherine Hale and received LB840 dollars to get up and running.