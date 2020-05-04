Torch run to be conducted virtually
The Nebraska Sports Council (NSC) has announced that the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run will be conducted virtually from June 1-25 across all counties in Nebraska.

The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county, and then post a selfie-photo or -video from their mile(s) on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. It is still free to participate, and all runners receive a free shirt (while supplies last) and entry into a daily prize drawing.

Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com, but here is a breakdown of the key elements:

The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run, sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA), is the annual precursor to the Cornhusker State Games, a multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages/abilities scheduled for July 17-26 in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding counties. Learn more at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

