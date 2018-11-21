As people throughout the country enjoy the start of the holiday season with food, family, and football, Gordmans will look to give kids throughout the country a little something for which to be thankful.
Gordmans has joined forces with the Marine Toys for Tots program to share the magic of the holidays with children across the country by inviting its customers to participate by purchasing and donating a new toy to Gordmans’ Toys for Tots in-store toy boxes from Nov. 20 through Dec. 4.
The Marine Toys for Tots program has been delivering hope to less fortunate children since 1947 and has distributed 548 million toys to date.
“Gordmans is excited to join forces with the Marine Toys for Tots program to continue the tradition of making the holidays brighter for children in need,” Bria Worthington Lundy, spokesperson for Stage Stores, said. “Gordmans is committed to giving back to the communities where it has stores and always is seeking nonprofit partners for charitable giving efforts through our Thanks program.”
Along with donating new toys to the in-store toy boxes, customers can also participate by purchasing a plush bear named Gordy Hugglesworth, which they can donate or take home to enjoy.
For every Gordy plush bear purchased, Gordmans will donate a dollar to the Toys for Tots Foundation.
Gordy Hugglesworth was created through Gordmans’ Bears that Care program with the intention of benefitting children and making their holidays brighter.
“Gordy is a traditional gift with a purpose,” Worthington Lundy said. “ In addition, shoppers who take a Gordy bear home can document his journey with photos on social media using the hashtag #GoGordyGo.”
For every photo and #GoGordyGo hashtag on social media, Gordmans will make an additional donation to Toys for Tots.
Gordmans has been involved with the Toys for Tots program since 2011 and has donated $750,000 to the organization’s effort. In 2017, Gordmans sold plush bears through parent company Stage Stores’ Bears that Care program.
Gordmans in Fremont is located in the Fremont Mall at 850 E 23rd St.