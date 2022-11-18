U.S. Highway 30 widening project progressing on schedule

The U.S. Highway 30 widening project — also known as the North Bend to Fremont project — is progressing on schedule, officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said.

Mick Jacobs, District 2 highway projects manager for NDOT, said the $60 million widening effort should be fully completed in early to spring-time of 2024, and that more than 50% of the pavement work on the construction has been finished.

“This is the last leg of what is known as the Columbus to Fremont expressway and corridor. It is from (Dodge) County Road 11 to the junction of Highway 77,” Jacobs said. “It is a rather massive job.”

Jacobs said the construction first began in early 2021 with grading of land and what is called, “dirt work,” before paving and work on multiple bridges started in August 2021.

The construction is widening more than 20 miles of U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Columbus, which state officials have deemed “a key piece of the northeast Nebraska roadway system and connects key urban centers.”

The project is much needed, and appreciated, said Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

“Highway 30 is part of the Nebraska Expressway system, which dates back to 1988. For Fremont, the widening of Highway 30 affects the safety (of residents) and the economic vitality of the community,” Spellerberg said. “It will save time (for commuters), be a lot safer and bring much needed improvement to the state transportation infrastructure.”

Fremont is the sixth largest city in the state, while Columbus is the 10th largest city in the state, with the highway between the two communities part of Nebraska’s Priority Commercial System, which a project flier describes as carrying, “high traffic volumes, especially commercial vehicles.”

The segment of the highway being widened from two to four lanes carries significant passenger and commercial vehicle traffic.

According to a project estimate, commercial traffic from Rogers to North Bend was expected to increase by more than 49% by 2038, and rise by more than 48% for the section from North Bend to Fremont by 2038.

For the same segments, average daily passenger vehicle traffic was predicted to increase by more than 50% from Rogers to North Bend by 2038, and by more than 49% from North Bend to Fremont by 2038.

Jacobs said 212,00 square yards of paving has already been completed, with a total of 375,000 square yards of paving planned for the entire project.

“We have 90% of the westbound lanes built. There are three bridges in each direction, east and west, that are causing some (delays),” Jacobs added. “That bridge work causes some (delays) … it’ll take ’til next June (2023) to complete. All the westbound lanes except the bridges are paved.”

Spellerberg said most of the heavy truck traffic between Columbus and Fremont consists of agricultural product transportation as well as commercial haulers of other products. There is also a significant commuter traffic flow, too.

He noted that he and other past and present regional mayors have joined together over the decades to lobby state officials for improvements to U.S. Highway 275, U.S. Highway 30 and U.S. Highway 77.

“I think the state realized these are important thoroughfares and we’ve seen good progress on them. I’m thankful to NDOT for the efforts.”

Tara Lea, president of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Highway 30 widening project will benefit all businesses in Fremont and Dodge County. Lea said chamber leaders had testified at hearings several years ago before the project was approved, and support it wholeheartedly.

“We are incredibly excited to see that finally get finished,” Lea said. “Anytime we can have a larger highway, that is good for businesses. We are hoping to turn Fremont into more of a transportation hub, with both rail and the highways.”