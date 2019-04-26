The University of Nebraska has created a new serviceship program that will send students across the state this summer to assist in recovery efforts from devastating flooding in March.
Currently, the university system is looking for local leaders representing government, business, education and the non-profit sector to apply to serve as hosts for the new program, as well as accepting applications from all undergraduate, graduate and professional students from any University of Nebraska campus to participate in serviceships this summer.
Potential projects include cleaning up local community centers, parks or other public spaces, helping put together community events, developing a literacy program or makerspace experience for children of flood victims, partnering with volunteer management agencies to help train and manage volunteers, working with community leaders on planning or visioning efforts, or engaging seniors who have been affected by the flood.
“The University of Nebraska’s commitment to the state is that we’re going to be there for as long as it takes to recover from this natural disaster,” Chuck Hibberd, dean and director of Nebraska Extension, said. “Our new flood recovery serviceships are a great example of how the University can be a partner to the state in rebuilding while simultaneously providing our students with real-world, impactful experience serving their communities.”
Community leaders and other entities with projects that students could assist with locally are encouraged to apply online at https://bit.ly/2VrPlTG or by contacting their local Nebraska Extension Office. The Dodge County Extension office can be reached by phone at 402-727-2775.
“We’re anxious — and we know our students are anxious — to go where we’re needed and work hand-in-hand with local leaders on the road to recovery,” Hibberd said. “We hope community leaders will take this opportunity to tell us how our students can serve them best.”
Nebraska Extension specialists, together with a university-wide team that is coordinating NU’s flood response efforts, will select the community hosts after evaluating potential projects based on the mutual value they would provide for students and the communities.
Based on a model developed by NU’s Rural Futures Institute, the flood recovery serviceship program will place up to 50 NU students in Nebraska communities for public service projects throughout the summer.
Students will be paid $12.50 per hour for their work and may have the opportunity to earn college credit. The program is funded by a $250,000 investment from the University of Nebraska.
Students interested in applying for the serviceship can do so online at https://bit.ly/2UcunDH.