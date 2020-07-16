UPDATE: Victim's fiancé arrested in stabbing death in Malmo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested the fiancé of a woman who authorities believe was killed overnight Tuesday in Malmo.

Kolton Barnes, 25, has been booked into Saunders County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and animal cruelty in connection with the slaying of Kayla Matulka, 27.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Saunders County deputies went to Matulka’s home in Malmo after a neighbor found her body. Malmo is about 10 miles northwest of Wahoo and 25 miles southwest of Fremont.

Matulka had several stab wounds, the Patrol said. A dog was also found dead at the home.

According to court documents, another woman, the mother of Barnes’ child, filed a motion on Monday in Gage County seeking to have custody exchanges happen at the Beatrice Police Department. The woman said her mother has been handling the exchanges because of the “threats, name calling, belittling and bullying that (Barnes) and his girlfriend do to me.”

“They gang up on my through text messages and on my mother in person. I admit I do respond back to the texts and sometimes I am not nice either,” according to a court document. “I am afraid for my child and myself during exchanges the way (Barnes) and his girlfriend act.”