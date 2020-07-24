Watch Now: Police arrest 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection to woman's fatal shooting on bus

Engel described Johnson as one of the most caring individuals that one will ever meet.

Life is a mystery at times, she said, "but what I can make sense of is my faith, and God tells me that Sharon is with our Lord."

Engel said it's a sad day for the church near Nebraska Wesleyan University, where Johnson prepared communion every week for the 8:30 a.m. service, helped out in the office and sometimes was the key holder.

"Her presence was just bigger than life," she said. "She will be missed beyond measure."

Johnson's killing is Lincoln's fourth homicide in July — following a separate stabbing and shooting on July 13 and a shooting July 4 — and the city's seventh for the year. For comparison, Lincoln had a record 11 homicides in 2016.

"Any time there's tragic life lost in our community I am absolutely concerned," the chief said. "Based on our reviews we are seeing unprecedented violence in our community and that is measured through our statistics."

He said they are going to continue to work with community members to try to prevent that from continuing.