Watch Now: Police arrest 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection to woman's fatal shooting on bus

Lincoln police had two men in custody within hours of a random shooting Thursday afternoon that killed a 69-year-old woman, struck by a single shot fired from a passing car as she rode a city bus.
A 911 caller at 2:38 p.m. initially thought the gunshot had been self-inflicted, but police quickly shifted gears after arriving within 2 minutes to discover the bullet had come through the bus.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the preliminary investigation showed that, as the bus was driving east along A Street at 23rd Street, a shot was fired from a car heading the opposite direction and entered the driver's side of the bus, hitting Sharon Johnson where she sat.
Rescue workers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Bliemeister said video evidence shows the extension of a handgun out of the driver's side window of a Chevy Malibu as it passed the StarTran bus going the opposite direction.
"The events that preceded this discharge are still being explored," he said. "As far as what we've discovered thus far in the investigation is this was a random act of violence."
He said investigators believe 27-year-old Joel Jones Jr. purposely fired into the bus and not at another vehicle or someone on the street. But they don't believe the crime was targeted at Johnson specifically, which heightened police concerns.
Bliemeister said police tracked down Jones and 19-year-old Jarell Wheeler at a Kwik Shop at 14th and Adams streets within three hours of the killing.
They arrested Jones on suspicion of second-degree murder, discharging a firearm near a vehicle, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Wheeler, who was believed to be driving the Malibu, was accused of being an accessory to the crime.
Neither of the men has yet been charged.
Bliemeister said Jones was found with a firearm that matched the caliber of the shell casing found at the scene.
Lynn Ayers, a friend of Johnson's and fellow member at First United Methodist Church in Lincoln, said Sharon was "just the kindest soul to everyone she met."
Sharon was tiny, not even 5-feet tall, and wouldn't harm a soul, Ayers said. She was a member of the church choir and played the flute and piano.
"This is so sad and so absolutely senseless," Ayers said.
Senior Pastor Kirstie Engel said what happened is devastating. On Friday morning, she was inundated by calls from church members who heard the news and wondered if it could be "our Sharon," who lived across the street from the church and was known to ride city transit.
Engel described Johnson as one of the most caring individuals that one will ever meet.
Life is a mystery at times, she said, "but what I can make sense of is my faith, and God tells me that Sharon is with our Lord."
Engel said it's a sad day for the church near Nebraska Wesleyan University, where Johnson prepared communion every week for the 8:30 a.m. service, helped out in the office and sometimes was the key holder.
"Her presence was just bigger than life," she said. "She will be missed beyond measure."
Johnson's killing is Lincoln's fourth homicide in July — following a separate stabbing and shooting on July 13 and a shooting July 4 — and the city's seventh for the year. For comparison, Lincoln had a record 11 homicides in 2016.
"Any time there's tragic life lost in our community I am absolutely concerned," the chief said. "Based on our reviews we are seeing unprecedented violence in our community and that is measured through our statistics."
He said they are going to continue to work with community members to try to prevent that from continuing.
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said Thursday's shooting death in Lincoln marks an unwelcome uptick in violent crime in the community, but that there are dedicated and professional law enforcement officers and investigators working hard on the cases.
"I have been through these cycles of violence and can say with confidence that public safety remains a priority, and the individual(s) responsible for the shooting death will be held accountable," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger
