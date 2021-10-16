Woman recalls how 4-H helped shape her future

Kelly Abrahams remembers the tractor-driving contest.

Driving a John Deere 4020, she won the contest at the Burt County Fair in Oakland.

The 14-year-old girl beat all the boys who competed.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I remember one little boy saying to his older brother, ‘You got beat by a girl!’ I’ll never forget that.”

Since then, Abrahams has accumulated many other good 4-H memories. Moreover, her 4-H experiences helped lead to a career and community service.

Today, the Hooper woman owns Ask Bookkeeping, LLC. She’s a bookkeeper and consultant, who specializes in small business and agricultural bookkeeping. Abrahams is a wife and mother, whose children now participate in 4-H. She’s also a 4-H leader, whose club had almost 50 members last year.

Abrahams' start in 4-H began early.

She was 8 years old when her mom, Susan Penke of Craig, gave her two options. She could join Girl Scouts or 4-H.

Abrahams chose the latter and became a member of the Smiley Belles 4-H Club in Oakland.

Her early projects included cooking, sewing, crafts and safety. She and her brother, Jason Penke, later joined the Lucky 13 4-H Club and began showing cattle from their farm.

They showed bucket and feeder calves and then market steers. They learned how to train an animal to walk with a halter in a show ring.

“It can be very difficult,” she said. “If you start with one of the bucket calves and raise it, it’s a little bit easier. But if you start out with one of the market, 1,000-pound steers — trying to train them — you get stepped on and kicked and head-butted.”

She was also involved in what’s now called the Culinary Challenge contest, planning and preparing a meal and setting a table with a theme.

“I did pretty well at that for several years,” she said.

In other contests, she answered written and oral questions on topics such as cooking or babysitting. She was on a senior division team that won the state competition one year.

Through 4-H, she’d learn responsibility, recordkeeping, how to make presentations and speak in front of judges. Her record books won county medals.

Abrahams competed in the multi-county Fremont 4-H Fair King and Queen Contest and was crowned queen in 1995.

“It was like my hard work had paid off,” Abrahams said. “It was great. The following year, my record books won at state competition. Those were submitted so you could win a trip to National 4-H Congress and I won that in 1996.”

The work ethic Abrahams developed through 4-H helped her study in college.

All the 4-H questions she answered helped her gain confidence and good speaking skills and she was asked to be a teaching assistant for speech class as a college sophomore.

In 2000, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural sciences. That year, she married Robert Abrahams, a Cuming County 4-H’er who’d showed swine and rabbits and did engineering projects.

Like his wife, Abrahams points to the work ethic developed via 4-H.

“You’ve got to do the work,” he said.

Wanting to give back to 4-H, Kelly Abrahams began serving as a judge for sewing and home environment projects in several counties.

The Abrahams’ children, Ashley, 16, Alex, 12, and Austin, 8, are involved in 4-H now.

Like her mom, Ashley takes part in cooking and sewing projects, but she’s also involved in horticulture and shooting sports. She and Alex are involved in trap shooting, BB gun and air rifle subject areas. Austin is a Clover Kid.

“4-H is making a difference in my kids’ lives,” Abrahams said. “Ashley has really taken an interest in horticulture. Alex is exploring his career options in ag and mechanics. … It’s a big part of our lives, even though we live in town. Austin is so excited to be a ‘real 4-H’er’ next year. Most of the (Clover) kids say that. They look up to the bigger kids.”

In the last two years, Abrahams has started and led the Operation C.L.O.V.E.R 4-H Club. Before COVID, they made nursing home visits.

“They loved going,” she said.

During the summer, Ashley went to the Hooper City Council and got permission to create a pollinator garden on a dike.

The garden has wildflowers that attract bees and butterflies, which serve as pollinators and help the environment. A few club members helped plant seeds for the garden.

Now, they’re looking for new ideas for community service projects.

Abrahams hopes the 4-H’ers can learn respect, leadership skills, the importance of community involvement and to be the best they can be through the projects and programs.

“I hope they’re learning that they can make a difference in somebody’s day or somebody’s life just by giving back to their community,” Abrahams said.

Last year, the club had 48 members from the Hooper and Scribner areas and Abrahams stresses that kids don’t have to live on a farm to be in 4-H. They can participate in a variety of projects.

Abrahams also serves on the Dodge County Fair Foundation, which has fundraisers to raise money that supports the annual fair. She was re-elected to the Dodge County 4-H Council.

Looking back, Abrahams appreciates her early years in 4-H.

“I don’t know what I would have done, because I wasn’t involved in sports or anything like that,” she said. “4-H has been my life. I don’t know what I would have done without it.”

