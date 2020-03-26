State, Dodge County see strong initial response for Census

Around one-third of Dodge County has self-responded to the 2020 Census, according to recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Dodge County's numbers are slightly above average — the county is ranked 25th in total response. As a state, Nebraska has seen an overall strong response during the opening stages of the self-response period.
Nebraska ranks second in the country in total and internet response. Wisconsin leads all states in both total response and internet response.
David Drozd, the research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska Omaha, said the numbers give the census bureau an idea on how well people are getting their forms back in, whether it be online, through mail or over the phone.
"One of the concerns was with response among diverse communities and that there could be hesitancy," he said. "Our places that have more diversity aren’t at bottom, doing quite well."
Drozd said the diverse county with the lowest total response so far has been Dakota County, and even they've received around 25% percent of responses so far.
"Does not appear so far that there is widespread lack of participation, so that’s good," he said. "We get more accurate and complete data when people fill this out on their own rather than with a census taker because they might be rushed or have some hesitancy to give out info to a person."
Self-responding to the census is even more important now because of the spread of the coronavirus. Field operations for the 2020 Census have been postponed until April 1.
Drozd said the precautions taken to mitigate the spread of the virus have led to several events and community gatherings about the census being canceled. Additionally, fieldwork that included counts of transient populations, such as the homeless and those living in a mobile home.
"The Census has had to push back their operations, but hopefully a good response will alleviate those problems," he said. "I encourage people to go online and fill out this information to alleviate that problem. It's simple, safe and easy to do."
In the meantime, Drozd said the bureau will attempt to focus on specific areas in need of outreach, like Saunders County. Around 25% of Saunders County has responded to the census so far, making it one of the worst-performing in the Omaha metro area, Drozd said.
"They stick out like a sore thumb compared to nearby counties in the Omaha metro," he said.
Drozd also provided the latest population estimates, which will be the last estimates until the official census count is released. Dodge County remained relatively flat compared to the 2010 count with an estimated population count of 36,565. The county's 2010 count was 36,691.
"Given some of the local changes, there might a higher population with the new jobs available and that's why the Census will be the official count," he said.
Saunders County is on pace to have its highest population count in the history of the county. The current population estimate is 21,578, making it the highest estimated population estimate in the county since the 1910 Census.
Drozd said the county is about 500 people away from reaching an all-time high in its population.
"There's been a couple years of strong growth in the county," he said.
Drozd said now that the initial wave of self-respondents has filed for the census, it will be important for those who may have put it off to respond.
"The initial response is great, but now we're going to get into the folks who are extremely busy or have a little hesitancy and that's where the messaging is important," he said.
