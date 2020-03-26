State, Dodge County see strong initial response for Census

Around one-third of Dodge County has self-responded to the 2020 Census, according to recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dodge County's numbers are slightly above average — the county is ranked 25th in total response. As a state, Nebraska has seen an overall strong response during the opening stages of the self-response period.

Nebraska ranks second in the country in total and internet response. Wisconsin leads all states in both total response and internet response.

David Drozd, the research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska Omaha, said the numbers give the census bureau an idea on how well people are getting their forms back in, whether it be online, through mail or over the phone.

"One of the concerns was with response among diverse communities and that there could be hesitancy," he said. "Our places that have more diversity aren’t at bottom, doing quite well."

Drozd said the diverse county with the lowest total response so far has been Dakota County, and even they've received around 25% percent of responses so far.