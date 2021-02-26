State Health Insurance Assistance Program warns of Medicare scams

In all instances, Loftis said Medicare will never call individuals or attempt to sell them anything over the phone. She said Social Security Administration may call people to double-check if the application is correct.

Many times, Loftis said recipients will create Social Security accounts. In one instance, an individual called her and said she received a phone call and wasn’t sure if it was real or not.

By checking the account, Loftis was able to see that her application was pending due to a phone call.

“So I said, ‘OK if Social Security calls again, they are the real deal. They shouldn’t be asking you anything that they don’t already know, and it looks like it’s the real deal,’” she said. “So I was able to give her some comfort in who was calling and what was going on.”

Loftis said she also ran into someone at a grocery store who she had worked with. The woman told her that she thought she received a phone call from her to cancel her Medicare Supplement and had done so.

“Luckily we’re small-town America and we were able to get her re-enrolled with no issues,” Loftis said. “It could’ve been a train wreck if she had a health issue.”