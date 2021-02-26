State Health Insurance Assistance Program warns of Medicare scams

A scammer posing as a State Health Insurance Assistance Program teammate reportedly attempted to scam individuals seeking Medicare, according to the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
Mary Loftis, Nebraska SHIP counselor and extension associate for Burt County, said the scammer had obtained a teammate’s obsolete cell phone number and sent texts asking to assist with processing an application for Medicare.
“They were going to charge them money to do that, and SHIP does not do that,” she said. “So it was kind of a freak thing that they were using somebody’s number that had been that person but wasn’t now.”
In her position, Loftis said she works with people who are turning 65 as to whether they should sign up for Medicare or not. She also works with those new to the program with workshops and counseling.
A consumer who asks for assistance from SHIP will never be charged for its services, Loftis said, as is it provides free counseling and assistance on issues with Medicare for Nebraskans.
Loftis said the recent scammer situation was scary, as someone wouldn’t know the difference if they had the teammate’s number saved in their phone.
“If you talked to me and my name and number comes up, you would think, ‘Oh yeah, she does that,’” she said. “So that was I hope a rare occurrence.”
In all instances, Loftis said Medicare will never call individuals or attempt to sell them anything over the phone. She said Social Security Administration may call people to double-check if the application is correct.
Many times, Loftis said recipients will create Social Security accounts. In one instance, an individual called her and said she received a phone call and wasn’t sure if it was real or not.
By checking the account, Loftis was able to see that her application was pending due to a phone call.
“So I said, ‘OK if Social Security calls again, they are the real deal. They shouldn’t be asking you anything that they don’t already know, and it looks like it’s the real deal,’” she said. “So I was able to give her some comfort in who was calling and what was going on.”
Loftis said she also ran into someone at a grocery store who she had worked with. The woman told her that she thought she received a phone call from her to cancel her Medicare Supplement and had done so.
“Luckily we’re small-town America and we were able to get her re-enrolled with no issues,” Loftis said. “It could’ve been a train wreck if she had a health issue.”
Having seen a variety of scam calls in her position, Loftis said individuals should be firm if pressured to purchase something.
“You don’t have to prove you’re the nicest person in the world; just hang up, and don’t ever meet anybody at your home,” she said. “If they want to sell you something, meet them at a coffee shop, a library, bar, someplace you can walk away.”
If anyone has any questions on Medicare or Social Security, Loftis encouraged them to call their local SHIP organization.
“There are SHIP people around the state that are very knowledgeable and can help you, and we’ve got a number in Kansas City,” she said. “I call it our fix-it number because we can call down there, we can explain our problem and boom, it’s not a problem anymore.”