State, local officials offer fire safety tips

Due to home fires in the area and abroad, state and local officials urge the public to be safe.

Home heating fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in the United States.

Nebraska isn’t immune.

During the past three years, Nebraska has suffered multiple fire fatalities in homes, where the fire cause was related to home heating and non-working smoke alarms, states information from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.

The fire marshal’s office lists tips including:

Teach children about not playing with matches and lighters and to let an adult know when they are found.

Know how to use portable space heaters, wood-burning stoves, fire places and other heater types safely.

Develop an escape plan that all household members know in case of a fire.

Calvin Pospisil is senior engineering associate for the Fremont Department of Utilities. He offers these tips:

Outlets. If a plug won’t stay snug in a receptacle (outlet) when you release your hand from it, look for a different outlet that would provide a tight fit. The loose connection could be a potential fire hazard.

Smoke detectors. “You should have a smoke detector in every bedroom and every hallway leading to a bedroom and on every level of the house,” he said. That would include one in an unfinished basement and on a second floor with no bedrooms. You also should have a carbon monoxide detector on each level.

Cords. Make sure cords from lamps or other items aren’t frayed or damages before you plug them in.

Don’t run extension cords under a carpet. You don’t want to be walking over an extension cord, which could deteriorate it.

For more information on Home Heating and Smoke Alarm Safety, please visit the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEStateFireMarshal/ The site has a smoke detector video and various findings from the National Fire Protection Association.

