State program helps non-metro Nebraska communities with mortgage, utilities

Having worked with people who had to decide between eating and keeping their home, Tanya Cluck of Care Corps’ LifeHouse said All Doors Lead Home has been a godsend.

“Many clients were perfectly fine before the pandemic, and once that extra impact came aboard to their household, it really put them in a spot of hopelessness,” she said. “So for them to find this and to feel that light again has been amazing.”

All Doors Lead Home, run by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center of Children, Families and the Law (CCFL), is a program to provide mortgage and utilities assistance to non-metro areas of Nebraska.

Applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive up to six months of payments through the program.

“We know that the pandemic has overloaded many Nebraska families with stress and the fear that they may lose their homes as they struggle with loss of income due to COVID-related job loss or reduction in hours,” CCFL Senior Project Director Jeff Chambers said in a press release. “This housing assistance program can help many Nebraskans get back on a solid financial footing and reduce the anxiety of potential foreclosure.”

The program was funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program.

“Communities win, too, when families have stable housing and aren’t forced to leave,” Chambers said. “For people who feel reluctant to accept this assistance, I would remind them that these are their own tax dollars coming back to the state.”

Requirements for the program include:

The applicant, or an adult member of their household, must have had a loss of income due to COVID-19.

The applicant must have not received other federal, state or local assistance for the same debt.

The applicant must have unpaid mortgage that began on or after March 1, 2020.

Households must be located outside the city limits of Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island or Douglas and Sarpy counties.

The household’s current income must be at or less than 80% of the area median income, based on household size, for its county of residence. A housing assistance specialist will determine qualification based on these and the remaining criteria.

“We try to hit the lesser-populated areas so that those people that there really wasn’t a program for that needed assistance with their mortgage, we were able to assist them,” Cluck said. “So we kind of help that middle ground of folks.”

To find eligibility, visit the application website at go.unl.edu/BOSHousingAssistance. The application is also available in Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese.

Applicants can also speak with a housing assistance specialist to confirm eligibility. As well as calling or emailing Cluck at 402-720-8754 or tanya.cluck@lifehousene, specialists include:

Suzanne Allen of Heartland Counseling Services at 712-301-8863 or suzanne@heartlandcounselingservices.com;

Martha Burgess of Blue Valley Community Action at 402-587-0168 or mburgess@bvca.net;

Maria Everett of Lutheran Family Services at 402-672-6090 or meverett@lfsneb.org; and

Elizabeth Weidner of Lutheran Family Services at 402-578-7260 or elweidner@lfsneb.org.

Cluck said LifeHouse first began its involvement with All Doors Lead Home in August 2021.

“It was a little slow to start, but we are really starting to see a turnaround on that,” she said. “We’re really trying to get the word out, so I’m seeing more and more locally now.”

At LifeHouse, Cluck serves Dodge County and 12 surrounding counties for All Doors Lead Home.

“Even if they call me, and it’s a county that I don’t serve, I can get in touch with one of those other specialists and get them going,” she said.

Cluck said the program can help with an arrears and individual has come upon due to a loss of income due to the pandemic, even starting back in March 2020.

“We can step in and help them with a majority, if not all of that that they owe if they meet qualifications,” she said. “And then that would also open them up for a handful of months going forward.”

With the recipients, Cluck said many of them have no words to thank for the program.

“It is just such gratefulness, just that Nebraska, sincere-from-my-heart thankfulness that people are giving,” she said. “They’re just in a state of disbelief that they’re actually getting that help and they’re going to be able to find that steady ground to build themselves back up from.”

If anyone is in doubt about the program, Cluck encouraged them to give her a call.

“We don’t like to leave people hanging, so if our program isn’t able to help them, we’re going to try to help them find the right route to get them assistance,” she said. “We want everybody to be able to stay in their home and find that sense of stability again.”