State wheelchair basketball team finds second home at Fremont Family YMCA

Last August, Nebraska Red Dawgs Varsity Coach Patrick Christensen said he wasn’t sure if his team would have a season this year.
Christensen, who has served as varsity coach for the youth wheelchair basketball program based in Omaha for the last 15 years, said the team was forced to find a new practice facility in October after COVID-19 restrictions closed down their longtime home at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get together this year at all and have a season,” he said.
The team is comprised of around 20 youth athletes from across the state and surrounding area. Christensen said kids from Omaha, Hastings and even St. Joseph, Missouri, make their way up each week to practice during the season, which typically runs through March.
However, after COVID-19 forced UNO to close its doors to the team, they were forced to look elsewhere for a place to practice.
Luckily, Christensen said a parent from Fremont recommended the team look into practicing at the Fremont Family YMCA in October.
Since then, the team has been traveling to the Fremont facility each weekend for a three-hour practice. Christensen said the new location has provided the children on the team an outlet to continue doing what they love amid the pandemic.
“These kids really look forward to having the season every year and being able to get together as a team with their friends while getting some gym time was huge,” he said.
Jerry Rinne, president and CEO at the Fremont Family YMCA, said the Red Dawgs’ presence has been a great addition.
“They contacted us and were looking for a place and it all worked out great,” he said.
Rinne said the facility will be a great venue to host the upcoming tournament in March because of the building’s strong COVID-19 protocols. He added that seeing all the hard work these athletes put into each practice and game is “pretty amazing.”
“This is just another part of how the YMCA is for everybody,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a regular basketball player or a wheelchair basketball player. We’re here for everybody.”
Christensen said his team has come a long way since finding out they wouldn’t have their typical practice facility available in August. While some teams across the county have been forced to shut down their team activities because of the pandemic, the Red Dawgs have been able to continue competing despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.
Over the past few weeks, Christensen said his team has participated in tournaments in Oklahoma City and Kansas City. Additionally, he said the team hopes to host a mini-tournament in Fremont before holding its main tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA in late March.
Typically, the nationals are held in March, but he said the pandemic has “thrown things out of whack” from a scheduling perspective. Now, the national tournament is expected to be held at the end of June in Wichita, Kansas.
“We’ve been able to be kind of lucky here with being able to do some things as far as practice, but then to also be able to find some tournaments to go to,” Christensen said.
For him, the ability to still have some semblance of a season despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 is a blessing.
“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to be able to do that and we feel very lucky that we’re able to at least able to get the kids together and be competitive and go to tournaments and do some of these things,” Christensen said. “Like I was saying, it wasn’t looking too good that we were going to be able to do that this year, so this is definitely a blessing for sure.”
More importantly, Christensen said the opportunity to be on the court means everything to the children who almost had their season taken away from them.
“They all tell me that they love being able to get together and be with their friends and be able to still play basketball,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot going on that’s available for them right now, so to have something like basketball as something that they can get out and do has been huge.”