State wheelchair basketball team finds second home at Fremont Family YMCA

Typically, the nationals are held in March, but he said the pandemic has “thrown things out of whack” from a scheduling perspective. Now, the national tournament is expected to be held at the end of June in Wichita, Kansas.

“We’ve been able to be kind of lucky here with being able to do some things as far as practice, but then to also be able to find some tournaments to go to,” Christensen said.

For him, the ability to still have some semblance of a season despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 is a blessing.

“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to be able to do that and we feel very lucky that we’re able to at least able to get the kids together and be competitive and go to tournaments and do some of these things,” Christensen said. “Like I was saying, it wasn’t looking too good that we were going to be able to do that this year, so this is definitely a blessing for sure.”

More importantly, Christensen said the opportunity to be on the court means everything to the children who almost had their season taken away from them.