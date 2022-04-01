Steager earns bandmaster award

Steve Steager was recently honored for his lifetime of supporting children through music, but his inspiration comes from those he's taught.

The rewarding aspect of his role was seeing students improve, Steager said, and, seeing students get excited about their abilities and making music a part of their lives.

“As a musician, you can play an instrument your whole life,” Steager said. “As you get older, you can still play instruments."

He cites the value of instilling an appreciation and knowledge of music that affects them the rest of their lives.

"Learning an instrument teaches so many things about responsibility and stick-to-it-ness and perseverance and all the things you need to be successful in life," he said.

The retired band director-turned real estate agent was recently awarded the Don Lentz Outstanding Bandmaster Award for 2021 at the Nebraska State Band Master's Convention in Lincoln. This award is said to be the highest honor that the state association hands out to one director each year.

Steager grew up in Brainard and attended East Butler High School. For one year, he attended Hastings College and eventually graduated from The University of Nebraska at Omaha. He received his master’s from VanderCook College of Music. Steager was a band leader for 33 years.

From 1989 through 2019, he was the band director and taught at the Fremont Middle School (also known as Fremont Junior High School some years back). Prior to this, Steager taught in Schuyler for three years.

For the first 15 years, Steager said he taught seventh, eighth and ninth grades as it was a junior high at the time. This changed and became Fremont Middle School – seventh and eighth grade.

During these years, he also taught at three of the elementary schools: Clarkson Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, and Davenport Elementary School. During this time, he taught classes as well as group and individual lessons. He also directed marching band during the summer.

In his time teaching, he was awarded Rotary Teacher of the Year.

Receiving this award was partly due to his involvement helping the polka band The Happy Players get their start when members were in middle school. The group, which was founded in 2014, now travels around the country.

“I’m pretty proud of them. They’re hard workers and great people,” Steager said. “They have a great support system with their families. That’s what it takes to be successful – is to have a lot of support. Just very proud of them and excited for their futures.”

For the last 10 years of his teaching career, Steager taught alongside two directors– Jed O’Leary and Jill Murman – at the Johnson Crossing Academic Center. This building houses fifth- and sixth-graders.

Steager would help the two at this building and in turn, they would come to the junior high/ middle school to help Steager with the seventh- and eighth-graders.

Murman said she learned so much from Steager. She was a student teacher and eventually came back and taught with him. Murman said it was almost like being back in college getting to learn from the best in Nebraska.

"He's among the best of the best especially band teachers in Nebraska," she said.

Steager noted a few teachers who have been inspiring through the years including: O’Leary, Murman, Don Johnson, Brian Anderson, Bob Olsen and Katie McShane Schweiger. Steager retired in 2019.

Murman pointed out that Steager pushed everyone to be the best.

"Having high standards for students and not just letting them get away with being 'OK,'" Murman said. "There are a lot of bands in Nebraska that are mediocre and that's OK for 90% of the people. But Steve was like no ... he pushed everyone to be their best. I try to do that every day as well."

Throughout the years, Steager’s students were on some big stages performing including: the middle school Tiger band was selected to play the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Convention in 1996 and 2010; and the middle school jazz band played at the Nebraska Music Educators Association Convention.

“It’s very exciting first of all,” Steager said of seeing his students perform at these selective stages. “And rewarding for the students to be able to have that level of performances happening. We got to perform in Lincoln at Kimball Recital Hall which was a very nice venue in front of a bunch of band directors across the state. So a very critical audience, probably, but always very rewarding for the students and for myself. ... Just a neat experience.”

Every year (but last year due to COVID) the Nebraska State Bandmaster's Association Convention is held. Anyone who is a leader of a band or working in the band field takes part in this event. This event supports the groups’ moto “Better bands for Nebraska.”

There is an executive board that governs the group, and the organization also hosts various activities throughout the school year including eighth grade all-state band, marching festivals, concert band festivals and a jazz festival.

“We all try to help each other to make our bands better,” he said. “We have sessions at the convention where we learn to be better teachers, have better products to use, a lot of pedagogy on how do you teach these certain aspects of being a band director. It’s a very good learning process and events that everybody looks forward. All the band directors get along so well in our state. We try to help each other, we lend music to each other, we lend instruments– it’s a very good, cooperative group that tries to make all of our bands better.”

Steager said the support is there because they all know how important music is for kids. The hope is that it is a positive aspect in schools.

He has been part of the association since college.

The organization gives out a number of awards and even scholarships for those in the music field. Specifically, nominations are gathered for the Don Lentz Outstanding Bandmaster Award.

There is also a requirement of at least two letters of recommendation along with the nomination. He said this award is like “teacher of the year” or coach of the year” type of award.

Murman said she was among those who provided letters. She said three had to come from the administration, current and former students, and other teachers and colleges.

"The Don Lentz Outstanding Bandmaster Award is the lifetime band director award," Murman said. "It's not something that can be earned in a year or two, it's something that is earned over the course of an entire career and Steve is well deserving. It shows that he is among the best of the best teachers in Nebraska."

This award is a surprise for the person who is being awarded. Steager was surprised.

“(Receiving this award was) very humbling,” Steager said. “It’s hard to put into words– it’s something you never expect to get. It’s a rare achievement type of thing.”

When he received his award, he received more than 25 letters from colleges, parents, students and more.

“I’m very appreciative of all the students I’ve had over the years who’ve made my career so much fun, so enjoyable, and the teachers I’ve worked with – so many outstanding teachers in Fremont Public Schools,” Steager said.

