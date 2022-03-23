Steak feed set for Saturday in Dodge

A New York Steak Feed will take place Saturday at the Dodge Vets Club in Dodge.
Food will be served from 5-8 p.m. Music by Tucker Flats will follow from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets are $25 and are available from any Legion member or at the door.
The American Legion supports junior and senior baseball, the Junior Law Cadet program, Boys State and two scholarships.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
