Steak feed set for Saturday in Dodge

A New York Steak Feed will take place Saturday at the Dodge Vets Club in Dodge.

Food will be served from 5-8 p.m. Music by Tucker Flats will follow from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are $25 and are available from any Legion member or at the door.

The American Legion supports junior and senior baseball, the Junior Law Cadet program, Boys State and two scholarships.

