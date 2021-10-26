Stop by Keene Memorial Library to vote for your favorite book character pumpkins

Thursday, Oct. 28, is the last day to vote for your favorite entries in Keene Memorial Library’s 4th Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest.

There are 47 pumpkins in this year’s contest. The tween age group (ages 8-12) has the most pumpkins entered with 20.

Participants were instructed to decorate a pumpkin as their favorite book character using paint, markers, glue, fabric, paper or other craft or household items.

The four age categories are: Kids (7 and under), Tweens (8-12), Teens (13-18) and Adults (19+). The top pick in each age category will receive a special prize. Winners will be announced on Friday.

