When Mirna Camarena was growing up in Jalisco, Mexico, running a boutique was not on her radar.

Although she found herself surrounded by beautiful clothes that her father manufactured and her mother sold, Camarena’s heart was devoted to playing outside.

“I enjoyed playing with dolls,” she said. “But I never imagined myself actually running a shop of my own.”

Now, she owns Elegancia on Broad Street in downtown Fremont.

Camarena was born in Guadalajara.

“That city is huge in the fashion industry,” she said, “so I learned to love fashion.”

All of the adults in her family work in the industry.

“They are clothing manufacturers,” she said. “I grew up among sewing machines, huge rolls of fabric and racks and racks of clothes.”

When she wasn’t in school, Camarena helped around the shops by picking up buttons off the floor and sorting spools of thread by color.

“I loved riding along with my dad and my grandfather as they delivered their clothes to stores,” she said.

Camarena’s family moved to the U.S. when she was 10. Although they initially lived in Orange City, Iowa, Camarena considers Wakefield, Nebraska her hometown. She moved to Fremont after getting married.

While working at an elementary school in Fremont, Camarena found her world dramatically changed as COVID made it necessary for children to learn at home.

It was her “shoe addiction” that eventually led her to start her own business.

“I began selling shoes through Facebook and to my friends,” she said. “It went so well that I decided to open up a shop.”

In November 2020 Camarena opened MirCa’s, which carried casual shoes, clothing and accessories.

“Business had slowed,” she said, “so it was either close down or make a switch. I had started all this with a vision in mind, and I wasn’t ready to give it up yet. I wanted to offer items that are not easily found in our area, and so I decided to switch to formal ware.”

The shop is now called Elegancia and offers formal wear that’s easy on the budget.

“We have mother-of-the-bride gowns as well as attire for the wedding party,” Camarena said. “We also carry prom and homecoming dresses.”

Elegancia has items for baby baptisms and first communion along with other formal attire for kids.

Camarena enjoys having her two children, 7-year-old Esteban Hernandez and 2-year-old Eliana Lopez, with her while she’s working.

“I was a tomboy growing up,” she said. “I played with dolls, but I wasn’t all that interested in pretty things. Eliana is a girlie-girl. She loves the pretty stuff. She wanders around the shop, looking at the glittery gowns, and says, ‘Mine!’ Esteban doesn’t show much interest in taking after his grandpa and making clothes,” she added. “His career interests lie more in space exploration and, more recently, law enforcement.”

Camarena credits the success of her business to her husband, Wilber Lopez, and her parents.

“Much of this has been possible because of their support,” she said.

Since she is not originally from Fremont, Camarena believes that being a business owner has helped her become part of this community.

“I’ve met so many great people,” she said. “I love being able to serve the community in this way. When people come into my shop, they give such beautiful compliments. They say it’s good to have a place like this in town.”

Elegancia is at 641 N. Broad St. in Fremont, just around the corner from Zesto ice cream shop.

It’s open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday.