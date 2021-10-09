Story time at the fire station

Imagine you are a young child and your house is on fire.

You see an adult — much taller than you — coming out of the smoke. His face is covered with a plastic mask.

He wants you to come with him, but it’s hard to understand what he’s saying.

And you are scared.

What would you do?

When decked out in all their gear, firefighters know they can look scary to little children.

That’s one reason why the Fremont Fire Department hosted children from Keene Memorial Library’s Storytime on Friday. About 25 children and 15 adults gathered at the fire station.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt and firefighter-paramedic Jason Shreck read picture-filled storybooks. Shreck talked about firefighter apparel while Blake Wagner, a firefighter-paramedic, put on approximately 100 pounds of gear.

After the stories, firefighters took children and adults on a tour of the station, which included an up-close look of the shiny red trucks. Guests even saw the room where firefighters work out to stay in shape.

During the gear demonstration, children watched as Wagner, dressed in a T-shirt and pants, pulled on his bunker pants, which were already fitted over his boots.

“We always keep our bunker pants over our boots,” Shreck said. “It’s a lot quicker to get into them.”

Wagner pulled on a special hood designed to help keep out smoke, dirt and carcinogens, before putting on his firefighter’s coat.

Shreck talked about the face piece firefighters wear.

“We’ve got to pull it down really tight on our faces,” Shreck said. “We don’t want any air leaking around it, because air would bring smoke in on us.”

Wagner said although children could hear him speak when he wore the face piece alone, it would be harder to hear him when he was getting air from an air pack.

Shreck compared the air packs to a really heavy backpack. He said air from the bottle comes through hoses to the face mask.

“Now, he’s breathing air out of the bottle,” Shreck said.

Children listened, while Wagner spoke.

“Do I sound a lot different now?” Wagner asked. “Is it a lot harder to hear me? Just remember if you happen to be in a fire, we’re going to be yelling for you guys. We’re going to sound a lot different.

“We’re not scary,” Wagner continued. “We’re coming out to help you, OK? Listen closely for us, because we’re going to be yelling really loud.”

Firefighters will yell things like “Is anybody in here? Where are you?”

“Don’t hide from us,” Shreck said. “Just come to us and we’ll get you out.”

During questions from adults, Shreck said the bottles contain enough air for about 45 minutes. But when firefighters are working, they might get 25 to 30 minutes at the most.

Children also heard an alarm as Wagner put on his gear. Shreck explained that the alarm sounds when a firefighter isn’t moving.

“If he were to lay somewhere and not move, that alarm would get louder and louder so we would hear him,” Shreck said.

Wagner put on his firefighter’s helmet and gloves.

“I want to be a firefighter when I grow up,” one boy said.

Blakely Gralheer, 9, said she wants to be a firefighter, too.

“I like to help people,” she said.

Blakely came to the station with her mom, Amber, and twin siblings, Lennon and Lincoln, 5.

Amber Gralheer believes it was good for her children to see the firefighters at the station.

“I think seeing them in a good environment will make them less afraid if they’re in an emergency situation,” she said.

Bernt said it’s good for children to see what firefighters look like in their gear, so they won’t be afraid of them during a fire.

“We don’t want kids to hide in a closet or under their bed. We want them to come to us,” the fire chief said.

Earlier in the day, Bernt read “The Little Fire Truck” book, even imitating a firetruck’s air horn.

Bernt said he enjoyed reading the book and seeing the children’ faces light up when he showed them the pictures in it.

Firefighters have gone to the library before, but this is the first year that Storytime has taken place at the fire station and Bernt said he hopes to continue doing this in the future.

Justine Ridder, youth services librarian, suggested that Storytime take place at the station as this was something she’d done while working at previous libraries. Keri Taylor, staff aide, coordinated the event.

Ridder also read “Part-Time Princess” — the story of a princess, who doubles as a firefighter and extinguishes a blaze at the castle — set by a dragon, angry because his little brother melted his crayons.

“With this being Fire Prevention Week, we definitely wanted to highlight that and make sure the community was aware of that,” Ridder said.

Children also received red plastic, toy fire helmets and stickers.

And there was absolutely nothing scary about that.

