Story time at the fire station

  TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Fire Chief Todd Bernt of the Fremont Fire Department reads a story to children on Friday at the fire station.

Imagine you are a young child and your house is on fire.

You see an adult — much taller than you — coming out of the smoke. His face is covered with a plastic mask.

He wants you to come with him, but it’s hard to understand what he’s saying.

And you are scared.

What would you do?

When decked out in all their gear, firefighters know they can look scary to little children.

That’s one reason why the Fremont Fire Department hosted children from Keene Memorial Library’s Storytime on Friday. About 25 children and 15 adults gathered at the fire station.

Firefighters and gear

Blake Wagner, left, a firefighter and paramedic for the Fremont Fire Department, shows how a firefighter looks when decked out in all of his gear while Jason Shreck, right, a firefighter and paramedic provides details about the equipment. The two were part of Storytime on Friday at the fire station.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt and firefighter-paramedic Jason Shreck read picture-filled storybooks. Shreck talked about firefighter apparel while Blake Wagner, a firefighter-paramedic, put on approximately 100 pounds of gear.

After the stories, firefighters took children and adults on a tour of the station, which included an up-close look of the shiny red trucks. Guests even saw the room where firefighters work out to stay in shape.

Fire chief reads story

Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt reads "The Little Fire Truck" to children on Friday during Storytime, which took place at the fire station. Keene Memorial Library regularly hosts Storytime for children.About 25 children and 15 adults attended.

During the gear demonstration, children watched as Wagner, dressed in a T-shirt and pants, pulled on his bunker pants, which were already fitted over his boots.

People are also reading…

“We always keep our bunker pants over our boots,” Shreck said. “It’s a lot quicker to get into them.”

Wagner pulled on a special hood designed to help keep out smoke, dirt and carcinogens, before putting on his firefighter’s coat.

Firefighters at the station

Blake Wagner, left, a firefighter and paramedic for the Fremont Fire Department, puts on his gear while Jason Shreck, right, a firefighter and paramedic provides details about the equipment. The two were part of Storytime on Friday at the fire station.

Shreck talked about the face piece firefighters wear.

“We’ve got to pull it down really tight on our faces,” Shreck said. “We don’t want any air leaking around it, because air would bring smoke in on us.”

Wagner said although children could hear him speak when he wore the face piece alone, it would be harder to hear him when he was getting air from an air pack.

Child withfire hat

Mary Narans, left, watches as Mason Narans, 3, looks at the toy fire helmet he got Friday during Storytime at the Fremont Fire Department station.

Shreck compared the air packs to a really heavy backpack. He said air from the bottle comes through hoses to the face mask.

“Now, he’s breathing air out of the bottle,” Shreck said.

Children listened, while Wagner spoke.

Kids and adults at station

Children and adults wait at the start of Storytime, which took place on Friday for the first time at the Fremont Fire Department station.

“Do I sound a lot different now?” Wagner asked. “Is it a lot harder to hear me? Just remember if you happen to be in a fire, we’re going to be yelling for you guys. We’re going to sound a lot different.

“We’re not scary,” Wagner continued. “We’re coming out to help you, OK? Listen closely for us, because we’re going to be yelling really loud.”

Firefighters will yell things like “Is anybody in here? Where are you?”

“Don’t hide from us,” Shreck said. “Just come to us and we’ll get you out.”

Firefighter reading to children

Jason Shreck, a firefighter and paramedic for the Fremont Fire Department, reads a story to children during Storytime on Friday at the Fremont Fire Department station. This is Fire Prevention Week.

During questions from adults, Shreck said the bottles contain enough air for about 45 minutes. But when firefighters are working, they might get 25 to 30 minutes at the most.

Children also heard an alarm as Wagner put on his gear. Shreck explained that the alarm sounds when a firefighter isn’t moving.

“If he were to lay somewhere and not move, that alarm would get louder and louder so we would hear him,” Shreck said.

Wagner put on his firefighter’s helmet and gloves.

Librarian and fire chief

Justine Ridder, youth services librarian at Keene Memorial Library, leads children in an activity while Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt waits to read a story on Friday during Storytime, which took place at the fire station. This is the first time Keene Memorial Library has had Storytime at the station.

“I want to be a firefighter when I grow up,” one boy said.

Blakely Gralheer, 9, said she wants to be a firefighter, too.

“I like to help people,” she said.

Blakely came to the station with her mom, Amber, and twin siblings, Lennon and Lincoln, 5.

Amber Gralheer believes it was good for her children to see the firefighters at the station.

Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt reads a story to children visiting the fire station on Friday.

“I think seeing them in a good environment will make them less afraid if they’re in an emergency situation,” she said.

Bernt said it’s good for children to see what firefighters look like in their gear, so they won’t be afraid of them during a fire.

“We don’t want kids to hide in a closet or under their bed. We want them to come to us,” the fire chief said.

Earlier in the day, Bernt read “The Little Fire Truck” book, even imitating a firetruck’s air horn.

Firefighter and paramedic Blake Wagner of the Fremont Fire Department dons firefighter gear while Jason Shreck, firefighter paramedic, explains the procedure that occurs when firefighters put on their gear. Keene Memorial Library hosted its Storytime on Friday at the fire station.

Bernt said he enjoyed reading the book and seeing the children’ faces light up when he showed them the pictures in it.

Firefighters have gone to the library before, but this is the first year that Storytime has taken place at the fire station and Bernt said he hopes to continue doing this in the future.

Fire chief reading to children

Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt reads "The Little Fire Truck" to children on Friday during Storytime, which took place at the fire station. Keene Memorial Library regularly hosts Storytime for children.

Justine Ridder, youth services librarian, suggested that Storytime take place at the station as this was something she’d done while working at previous libraries. Keri Taylor, staff aide, coordinated the event.

Ridder also read “Part-Time Princess” — the story of a princess, who doubles as a firefighter and extinguishes a blaze at the castle — set by a dragon, angry because his little brother melted his crayons.

“With this being Fire Prevention Week, we definitely wanted to highlight that and make sure the community was aware of that,” Ridder said.

Children also received red plastic, toy fire helmets and stickers.

And there was absolutely nothing scary about that.

