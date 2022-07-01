Storytime to take place at Fremont Fire Station

Fire station to host storytime
Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Fremont Fire Station, 415 E. 16th St.
The library is sponsoring Out & About Storytime every Tuesday this summer at a different location in Fremont.
