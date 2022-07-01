 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storytime to take place at Fremont Fire Station

Fire chief reads story

Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt reads "The Little Fire Truck" to children during Storytime, which took place at the fire station. Keene Memorial Library's Out & About Storytime will visit the fire station at 10 a.m. July 5.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Fire station to host storytime

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Fremont Fire Station, 415 E. 16th St.

The library is sponsoring Out & About Storytime every Tuesday this summer at a different location in Fremont.

