 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Storytime with Santa set for Dec. 1 at Gallery 92 West

  • 0
Local News

Keene Memorial Library, Friends of Keene Memorial Library and Gallery 92 West have joined together to offer Storytime with Santa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be reading holiday stories, and everyone will get their chance to talk to Santa and snap a photo. Crafts will be prepared by Gallery 92 West for all the children to complete. Special holiday cookies will be available for everyone to enjoy sponsored by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library.

This is a free event.

For more information, contact Justine at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694 or Justine.Ridder@fremontne.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Arias in the throes of war: Ukrainian companies crowned at 'Opera Oscars'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News