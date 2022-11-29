Storytime with Santa set for Dec. 1 at Gallery 92 West

Keene Memorial Library, Friends of Keene Memorial Library and Gallery 92 West have joined together to offer Storytime with Santa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be reading holiday stories, and everyone will get their chance to talk to Santa and snap a photo. Crafts will be prepared by Gallery 92 West for all the children to complete. Special holiday cookies will be available for everyone to enjoy sponsored by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library.